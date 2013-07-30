Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming: An Awkward Sexual Adventure With G.I. Joe

07.30.13 5 years ago 26 Comments
There’s only one really big movie hitting DVD this week, and it’s G.I. Joe: Retaliation. If you’ve already seen Channing Tatum and his friend The Rock play army, rest assured there’s still plenty of new stuff hitting your local purveyor of physical media.  We’ve got damsels in distress and superheroes.  We’ve got con artists and investment bankers.  We’ve got dying tigers and aging lesbians.  We’ve even got a movie that’s currently rating a full 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.  Yes, it truly is a great week for DVDs, especially if you’re really into old, Oscar-winning actresses starring in movies you’ve never heard of.

The DVDs:

G.I. Joe: Retaliation

Black Rock

Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox

Rushlights

Assault On Wall Street

Between Us

Cloudburst

Flying Lessons

A Night For Dying Tigers

The Last Will And Testament Of Rosalind Leigh

An Awkward Sexual Adventure

55 & Older

Streaming: Check out your choices here.

Curious which movie snagged that 100%?  Continue reading and you’ll figure out which one it is in no time. Don’t know what a rushlight is?  It’s a type of candle.  That one’s a freebee.  Continue reading and you’ll see that candles don’t ever get mentioned again in this post.  As always, you can use that streaming link above to skip right to the Netflix suggestions, but if you do you’ll never know why it is scientifically verifiable that black licorice is terrible.

