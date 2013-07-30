Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming: An Awkward Sexual Adventure With G.I. Joe

The DVDs:
G.I. Joe: Retaliation
Black Rock
Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox
Rushlights
Assault On Wall Street
Between Us
Cloudburst
Flying Lessons
A Night For Dying Tigers
The Last Will And Testament Of Rosalind Leigh
An Awkward Sexual Adventure
55 & Older
Streaming: Check out your choices here.
Curious which movie snagged that 100%? Continue reading and you’ll figure out which one it is in no time. Don’t know what a rushlight is? It’s a type of candle. That one’s a freebee. Continue reading and you’ll see that candles don’t ever get mentioned again in this post. As always, you can use that streaming link above to skip right to the Netflix suggestions, but if you do you’ll never know why it is scientifically verifiable that black licorice is terrible.
That’s some good DC trolling, right there.
my thoughts exactly.
Me So MAD!!!
Eh, some of them are more subtle than others. That one I would describe as “overt”.
“Bill Paxton and Dermot Mulroney played buddy cops trying to catch partners-in-crime Bill Pullman and Dylan McDermott” is something I very much want to see. The fact that I’m 100% certain the poster will have the wrong names above the faces will just make it more fun to see who notices.
Meh… Upstream Color again on Netflix it is.
You are a man (or lady or variety of transgender) of class and distinction.
*air guitars*
When did it become a thing where there’s a future date set for going to prison?
You’ve been sentenced to X years in Y prison and you can start that three weeks from next Tuesday if that’s good for you.
To be fair, the writers didn’t have a lot of time for research, so they just decided to ask every actor who’s ever been convicted of a felony how the legal system works.
That sort of thing is done all the time in certain cases of “minor” crime. Gives people the chance to get there affairs in order.
Nothing to watch this week. Back to watching Bellator MMA commercials and wheezing.
Warning: DO NOT watch the Warrior’s Way.
I physically batted my hand away so that I wouldn’t click that Gushing Grannies google link here at work. WTF IS WRONG WITH ME?
55 & Over will be remade with Vince Vaughn and Jennifer Aniston in 4 years, but ti will be renamed “The Retirement”. I imagine this version is an elaborate, straight-to-dvd movie pitch.
Straight to Blu-Ray. Sorry.
Yeah, I caught that a little late.
I don’t mean to spoil The Last Will And Testament Of Rosalind Leigh, but at the end she hauls ass to lollapalooza.
Flashpoint gets a maybe from me. The comic it’s based off of is awful though.
But IT CHANGES EVERYTHING so that it’s blander and slightly more boring. Also, everyone has ’90’s-style armor.
even “naked tom” will make you think.
daniellieparker is different…
Mortons back! How was your tour?
HE’S BACK HE’S BACK! The chicks funny but she’s not The Salt.
Not sure if this is a joke or not. Just in case it’s not, Burnsy isn’t a lady.
I don’t even know what to say about the Justice League thing except its the best trolling ever and I kinda want to see the movie now.
FYI: Canadian turds usually have a hint of maple walnut.