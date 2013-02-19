Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming: Affleck Shrugged

Howdy friends! The big DVD this week is Argo, but we’ve got plenty to discuss beyond Ben Affleck and his striking resemblance to that guy from Die Hard. There’s also flicks starring Keira Knightley, Ethan Hawke, John Cusack and Val Kilmer. We’ve got movies about serial killers, struggling rock musicians, capitalists, and criminals. We’ve got small apartments and special forces. There’s a junior high spy, a sushi girl, and even a talking cat!
The DVDs:
Argo
Anna Karenina
Sinister
Fun Size
The Factory
For Ellen
Riddle
The Package
Atlas Shrugged, Part II: The Strike
Small Apartments
Special Forces
Undefeated
Sushi Girl
Junior High Spy
A Talking Cat!?!
Snow Shark
Streaming: Check out your choices here.
One of these films went undefeated at last year’s Oscars. If you want to know which movie it is, continue reading on the next page. Two of these flicks co-star Dolph Lundgren. Continue reading to find out which ones. If you’ve given up physical media for Lent, click the link above and skip right to the streaming suggestions, but if you do you’ll never know which Oscar-nominated actor gives voice to that talking cat.
