Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming: Bill Murray Eats A Hot Dog & Gets A Hand-job

I’ll give it to you straight: the only new DVD this week you’ve heard of is Hyde Park On Hudson, the movie in which Bill Murray plays Franklin Delano Roosevelt, but that doesn’t mean the other DVDs all suck; it just means you haven’t heard of them yet. Also, they pretty much all suck. But some of them don’t. Maybe. Good or bad, each and every DVD this week stars at least someone you’ve heard of, assuming you watch the right TV shows and/or listen to Christian contemporary music. Besides Bill Murray as history’s greatest cripple (suck it, Stephen Hawking), we’ve got films starring James Gandolfini, Jet Li, Judd Nelson, William Hurt, Michael Madsen, Eric Roberts, Eric Roberts (he’s in two movies this week) and everyone’s favorite Greens, Eva and Seth. (Suck it, Brian Austin.)
The DVDs:
The DVDs:
Hyde Park On Hudson
Down The Shore
Womb
Sexy Evil Genius
The Sorcerer And The White Snake
Bad Kids Go To Hell
The Kitchen
Late Bloomers
Luster
Crush
Infected
Shadow Witness
Ring The Bell
The Kill Hole
Paranormal Movie
Worth: The Testimony Of Johnny St. James
Streaming: Check out your choices here.
Think you know what a kill hole is? The only way to be sure is to continue reading. Wondering who the sexy evil genius is? You might find out if you continue reading. Did you just finish streaming Fire With Fire on Netflix Instant and are eager for more suggestions? Just click the link above, but if you do you’ll never know which film will cause you to seriously consider the definition of incest.
“Chris Farley wasn’t that great; he just died young so people give him a pass. Tommy Boy was the only film in which he starred that was any good.”
He was pretty good. But otherwise yuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuup
dont you dare slander Beverly Hills Ninja!!
Dammit I just paid $3 to rent Bachelorette. Decisions like this are why I end up eating Chef Boyardee by Fridays.
First off, Amazon Instant has some amazing TV like all but the current season of Justified and all of The Shield.
Netflix: They just added a ton of Cartoon Network stuff, and I know that’s not in most Drunkards’ wheelhouse, but if you have kids you can’t go wrong with Adventure Time.
Anyway, Footloose (the real one), Overboard (the Kurt Russell/Goldie Hawn amnesiac classic), Lionheart (of the JCVD oeuvre), Sling Blade, What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, Hick, all the 30 For 30, Doom Generation, Party Monster, Teen Wolf, Trading Places, Scrooged, Top Gun, Bad Boys, Major League, The Thing (Can’t go wrong with John Carpenter), Snatch, Butter, Brassed Off (especially timely given Thatcher’s death about how her policies affected people), The Dogs of War, The Wild Geese, Sexy Beast.
Wow. That’s a lot of recs.
I also love the documentary, Visual Acoustics, and highly recommend that if you feel arty.
The more recommendations the better.
They also added the Venture Bros. Not really for the kiddies though.
Oh, right. That was the series I was trying to think of. Yeah. Not for kids, but really funny.
Isabella Rossellini doing aqua-aerobics is vaguely something. Vaguely a lot of things probably.
More erotic than her simulating bug sex, I’m sure.
In a different era Franz Kafka would disagree.
O, to live in a world where disturbing, disgusting and arousing weren’t synonyms…
This weekly dvd post continues to make me feel depressed for the future of filmmaking
Eric Roberts being nominated for an Academy Award is akin to Ken Caminiti winning the 1998 National League MVP. Weird, creepy, and fucking sad. Not that I care about Eric Roberts. Or the Academy Awards. Or that dead son-of-a-bitch Ken Caminiti, but still. Awards.
Prepare your anus; Eric is going in dry.
Not to mention an award winning mullet.
I hate Eric Roberts. Like legitimate groans when he appears on screen.
I was so happy when Batman dropped him from that building in The Dark Knight, I’d replay that scene over and over and over again just to hear him scream like a bitch.
Ho-ly shit. I clicked on the link (not going to lie) for Hollywood Retard and it wasn’t too long before I re-discovered what is probably the greatest Fek’lhr quote that I can recall, . . .
Step right up! STEP! RIGHT! UP! Just five dollars and YOU can fuck a dead retard!
First customer of the day gets to take home a nice bike helmet (link)
I do miss that krazy Klingon (check out that forced alliteration!). The return of Fek (plus Donkey Hodey) would certainly liven up the room; perhaps even move us a little closer to respectable.