Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming: Bill Murray Eats A Hot Dog & Gets A Hand-job

I’ll give it to you straight: the only new DVD this week you’ve heard of is Hyde Park On Hudson, the movie in which Bill Murray plays Franklin Delano Roosevelt, but that doesn’t mean the other DVDs all suck; it just means you haven’t heard of them yet.  Also, they pretty much all suck.  But some of them don’t.  Maybe.  Good or bad, each and every DVD this week stars at least someone you’ve heard of, assuming you watch the right TV shows and/or listen to Christian contemporary music. Besides Bill Murray as history’s greatest cripple (suck it, Stephen Hawking), we’ve got films starring James Gandolfini, Jet Li, Judd Nelson, William Hurt, Michael Madsen, Eric Roberts, Eric Roberts (he’s in two movies this week) and everyone’s favorite Greens, Eva and Seth. (Suck it, Brian Austin.)

The DVDs:
Hyde Park On Hudson
Down The Shore
Womb
Sexy Evil Genius
The Sorcerer And The White Snake
Bad Kids Go To Hell
The Kitchen
Late Bloomers
Luster
Crush
Infected
Shadow Witness
Ring The Bell
The Kill Hole
Paranormal Movie
Worth: The Testimony Of Johnny St. James

Streaming: Check out your choices here.

Think you know what a kill hole is?  The only way to be sure is to continue reading. Wondering who the sexy evil genius is?  You might find out if you continue reading.  Did you just finish streaming Fire With Fire on Netflix Instant and are eager for more suggestions?  Just click the link above, but if you do you’ll never know which film will cause you to seriously consider the definition of incest.

