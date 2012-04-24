Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming: Mark Wahlberg Undercover, Jake Busey vs. Underground Nazis

Hot dog, are there a lot of new movies this week! Besides Marky Mark, there’s Halle Berry, Michael Shannon, a Slytherin, some British Jews, several abortions, two movies about abortion, the latest from the prolific folks at The Asylum, and a Norse god waiting for mass transit.
The DVDs:
Contraband
Dark Tide
The Innkeepers
Pariah
The Wicker Tree
Albatross
Night Wolf
Return
Reuniting The Rubins
Some Days Are Better Than Others
One Kine Day
The Scarlet Worm
11-11-11
Nazis At The Center Of The Earth
Of Dolls And Murder
The Theatre Bizarre
The Fields
Wreckage
Planet Of Vampire Women
Thor At The Bus Stop
There’s a lot of ground to cover this week, so get reading on the next page. Click here to jump to the streaming suggestions.
Does it make me the stupid one that every week I see this post I automatically assume its Wednesday. CONFORM TO MY IDEA OF MIDDLE OF THE WEEK YOU FUCKS!
Would you prefer “Your End-of-the-beginning-of-the-week Guide To DVD And Streaming: ” ?
For more blue collar Roger Sterling, check out the 30 Rock episode “Brooklyn Without Limits”.
Armond White’s critique of “Thor at the Bus Stop” would literally (I mean that term in it’s actual sense) be the greatest thing ever contributed to the canon of film reviews.
Dear God, DO NOT watch Repo. Just trust me, it is horrendous.
I kinda liked it. But then I am mentally handicapped. And by that I mean my right arm is about 1/4 inch longer than my right arm 1/4 inch longer than my right arm 1/4 inch longer than my
Fantastic Cheese is correct. I thought the trailer looked interesting, but the movie is cringe worthy. It almost reaches so bad its good territory, but even fails to do that. Praise for movies like that make me sad
Always good to see someone sing the praises of the original Wicker Man, it really is an awesome movie
Coulda promoted the shit out of Dark Tide if they’d called it Dark Blue Tide, the final installment in Stockwell’s legendary Blue Trilogy.
Oh, and when did Phylicia Rashad get implants????
Nazis At The Center Of The Earth is probably meant to be a rip off of Iron Sky, the crowd-funded indy sci-fi comedy.about Nazi’s invading the earth from the moon. I’m not sure what’s worse, that the Asylum rip-off might actually have a bigger budget, or that I knew all that stuff about Iron Sky off the top of my head.
How the hell can “One Kine Day” NOT be a stoner movie?!?!?!
“and a voice cameo from current it-girl, Lena Dunham.”
Tiny Furniture was probably the most infuriating movie I’ve seen in a long ass time. Someone tell that spoiled bitch to start acting like a gown up. I’ve never wanted to go outside and punch an average looking chick so hard.
This is probably my favorite Film Drunk weekly feature now. +Busey for you.
And The Innkeepers was very boring.
Kelly McGillis still looks red hot.
I could’ve used your
cock last night, er, stomach for… something, you know what I mean. Enthusiasm — that’s it.
Not that I even knew this film existed before this post, but in addition to Carrie Brownstien (Sleater-Kinney, Wild Flag) that’s James Mercer (The Shins, Broken Bells) so even if the movie sucked they could still probably start a pretty kick-ass band together
I’m intrigued by this posting of more than one video on each page. Please share this technology with Warmingglow.
I liked Albatross better before, when it was called “Poison Ivy.”
Of Dolls and Murder looks like it features the Baltimore police somethingsomething Bunk joke.