Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming: The Amazing Spider-Man Is Not This Week’s Most Amazing New DVD

The DVDs:
The Amazing Spider-Man
Arthur Christmas
Your Sister’s Sister
360
Fire With Fire
Maximum Conviction
Red Dog
Hirokin: The Last Samurai
Trishna
Dinotasia
[REC] 3: Genesis
The Pact
Outpost: Black Sun
The Legends Of Nethiah
Supernatural Activity
Nipples & Palm Trees
Want to know what Dinotasia‘s all about? Continue reading. Want to know which found-footage movie is actually worth your time? Continue reading. Want to know which film has a samuari? It’s Hirokin: The Last Samuari. That one’s a freebee, but you’re going to have to continue reading if you want to know who plays Hirokin. Of course if you hate Wes Bentley you can always skip the DVDs and click here for the Netflix suggestions. Damn it, I think I did that wrong. Oh well.
Hirokin looks fun. I’ll pass on Spiderman though.
Spiderman should be dick punched and I’d like Emily Blunt to sit on my face.
Of course you would, who wouldn’t? Even gay dudes would let her sit on their face.
Fire With Fire was absolute garbage, it literally made less sense then Memento. Vinie Jones gets killed by lightly tapping his head on a garbage bin? C’mon hollywood, I watched him get hit harder than that on a security video of him getting his shit kicked in.
Spider-Man. I really wanted to hate that movie, I usually agree with Vince’s reviews (not all the time, Shame for example is fantastic in my opinion but it has to do with my personal life) and I was not seeking to see that movie. But I watched it not an hour ago and yes I know we already kinda know the story, and absolutely yes, the whole bullying is not only cliché and clumsy but downright stupid. But fuck if Martin Sheen didn’t move me, and Stone and Garfield didn’t make me believe in their story. I was the kind of asshole who would use the whole made in a hurry by Sony so that they wouldn’t lose the rights argument ad vitam eternam but I now realized it’s not even an argument. Studios take sometimes years to make shitty movies, so good ones can be made in the constraints of delay and obligation. I didn’t love it, but I liked it quite much. It was a bit more engaging on the emotion level than Raimi’s first opus, but busier and sillier, and not in a good way. Not a draw, but not an impossible comparison either.
Spiderman gets dick punched in the movie and personally I’d let Emma Stone sit on my face.
I agree. I figured I’d like it when I went it, that’s my thing. I really enjoyed it, much more than any of Raimi’s. I get people’s arguments that it’s just a rehash, but I thought it was different enough and his portrayal of Peter was a complete one-up on Maquire’s that it felt fresh enough. I mean it’s starting a new franchise based on an origin, so unless they make Uncle Ben an astronaut and don’t kill him, yeah you’re going to see the same thing. But again, I felt it was done different enough and with so much more emotion than it was before. And that’s just the first half of the movie, once you get into everything else I thought it really stood on it’s own. And as a nerd-wish, I could see Garfield’s Spider-man being in the Avengers with Iron Man and Cap. Just for shits, try imagining Maquire in that group, if he could stop crying long enough.
Actually, there is an amateur porn festival in Seattle every year hosted by The Stranger. It’s called Hump.
[www.thestranger.com]
Sure enough. Still seems a little unnecessary considering.
I enjoyed the The Amazing Spider-Man. I thought it was pretty fresh. Paper Man was quite enjoyable IMO too.
I produced a Beary Scary Movie. if you like doodoo jokes you’ll it.