Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming: The Amazing Spider-Man Is Not This Week’s Most Amazing New DVD

11.06.12 6 years ago 10 Comments
If you were -justifiably- waiting for home video to check out The Amazing Spider-Man, well, this is your week.  If you’ve already seen it (or simply don’t want to) this is still your week.  Why?  Because there’s a truly amazing looking new documentary out called Dinotasia.  There’s also films starring Jude Law, Anthony Hopkins, Bruce Willis, Steven Seagal, and Wes Bentley.  There are films about red dogs, futuristic samurai, zombies and nazi zombies.  There’s even a found-footage flick that I actually enjoyed! All that and about a million Christmas movies starring dogs.  What more could you want?

The DVDs:
The Amazing Spider-Man
Arthur Christmas
Your Sister’s Sister
360
Fire With Fire
Maximum Conviction
Red Dog
Hirokin: The Last Samurai
Trishna
Dinotasia
[REC] 3: Genesis
The Pact
Outpost: Black Sun
The Legends Of Nethiah
Supernatural Activity
Nipples & Palm Trees

Streaming: Check out your choices here.

Want to know what Dinotasia‘s all about? Continue reading.  Want to know which found-footage movie is actually worth your time? Continue reading.  Want to know which film has a samuari?  It’s Hirokin: The Last Samuari.  That one’s a freebee, but you’re going to have to continue reading if you want to know who plays Hirokin. Of course if you hate Wes Bentley you can always skip the DVDs and click here for the Netflix suggestions.  Damn it, I think I did that wrong.  Oh well.

