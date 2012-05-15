Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming: The Chronicle of Liam Neeson Doing One For the Money

It’s an exciting week for new DVDs, as there might actually be a couple that people want to see. There’s teenagers abusing their superpowers, Liam Neeson fighting some wolves, some Oscar bait that worked in snaring nominations, some Oscar bait that didn’t, Katherine Heigl’s stupid face, a couple child-actors all grown up, a trio of friendly Satanists, and as always, zombies.
The DVDs:
The Grey
Chronicle
Rampart
Albert Nobbs
One For The Money
The Devil Inside
Afghan Luke
Golf In The Kingdom
Junkyard Dog
Michael
Dragonslayer
Man On A Mission: Richard Garriott’s Road To The Stars
Chained: Code 207
Descendents
Wages Of Sin
Fever Night a.k.a. Band Of Satanic Outsiders
Irrationally hating Heigl, no matter what she does, is my God-given right as an American.
Not since I was a teenager have I lost respect for my father as quickly as I did when he told me he really enjoyed “Killers”.
Nick Stahl may still be chasing carnie devils with a dwarf for all I know but I do not remember him being connected with Golf in The Kingdom.
Which I’d watch having seen the Shia LaBeouf and Jim Caviezel (never mind Randy Quaid) golf movies. It’s a sickness.
welp, sorry, i now see what you did there. heigl ruined my continuity.
Bunraku is fucking insane. Accidentally clicked on that one night when I was half drunk and falling asleep. Then I couldn’t stop watching this weird live action comicbook where Woody was the wisdom dispensing bartender/sage and Josh Hartnet fought a samurai and punched anything that moved.
Then he had a climatic battle with Ron Perlman who seemed to be reprising his role from Afro Samurai as the “Number One Killer”.
Fuck. I think I’m gonna get a big bag of mushrooms and watch that again…
“Plus, they filmed Canada-for-Afghanistan…” Canada IS Afghanistan, but without an ongoing war. Shitty food, remote, no one goes there who isn’t born there, major supplier of drugs to the USA, backwards culture…oh what’s that? Did you say Mexico? Oh I’m sorry. I didn’t realize Afghanistan had awesome beaches and a chain of amphibian-themed restaurants where girls wearing shots of booze like bandoleers pour more booze down other girls throats.
Bunraku kicks ass. A really fun movie.