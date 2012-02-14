Your Mid-Week Guide to DVD and Streaming

#Trailers
02.14.12 7 years ago 20 Comments
Every weekend we’re given a choice at the movies. Do we see the latest action flick? The romantic comedy our date insists we’ll enjoy? Perhaps we’re interested in the art-house offering? Odds are, we’ll see at most one of those movies, and probably regret the choice we made. Lucky for us, there’s home video. Every Tuesday a whole crop of flicks hit DVD, Blu-ray, and streaming. Most are the exact same pieces of crap you skipped seeing three months earlier, but some are the gems you missed. Others never even made it to your local multiplex, and still others never played at any theaters at all. Here’s a breakdown of what’s opening wide on your couch this Tuesday.

Today’s new DVD releases include:
The Rum Diary
Elite Squad: The Enemy Within
Paranormal Activity 3
The Human Centipede 2 (Full Sequence)
Take Shelter
Tiny Furniture
Nude Nuns With Big Guns
George!
The Dead
All Things Fall Apart
Swinging With The Finkels
Modus Operandi.

And that’s just the DVDs! Continue reading on the next page to find out more about those.  For a breakdown of some timeless classics newly added to instant streaming on Netflix, click here.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Trailers
TAGSa clockwork orangeBILLY MADISONBLU RAYBLUBBERELLADVDELITE SQUAD 2GEORGE!HUMAN CENTIPEDE 2MODUS OPERANDIMORTON SALTNETFLIX INSTANTNUDE NUNS WITH BIG GUNSOPENING WIDEPARANORMAL ACTIVITY 3SWINGING WITH THE FINKELSTAKE SHELTERTHE DEADTHE RUM DIARYTHINGS FALL APARTTINY FURNITURETRAILERSVertigo

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP