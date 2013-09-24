Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD & Blu-ray: Inbred Iron Man Is In The House

The DVDs:
Iron Man 3
Room 237
Redemption
The Kings Of Summer
Unfinished Song
V/H/S/2
In The House
Apartment 1303
Blood Of Redemption
Inbred
Cody The Robosapien
¡Cuatro!
Before we begin, I feel like I must make a minor clarification in regards to the above paragraph. There is another major superhero-themed home video release hitting store shelves today: The Dark Knight Trilogy Ultimate Collector’s Edition Blu-ray. Besides the three movies, it includes a book, exclusive special features, and three toy cars. You know what it doesn’t include? Any movies that are new to home video, so I don’t give a caped-crusading f*ck. Still, I thought I should mention it. Continue reading on the next page to find out about all the movies you haven’t already added to your DVD collection. It’ll be a lot of fun, I promise. I even mention Queen Latifah and LL Cool J. They don’t appear in any of the movies this week, I just know how you guys love the both of them so damn much.
Room 237 is god-awful, boring pile of shit and I stand by this statement.
It’s just a bunch of mouthbreathers conjecturing and pulling BS “facts” out of thin air. The only thing it accomplished was making me never want to watch The Shining again.
And if I was meant to laugh AT them, the film still could’ve created a more interested visual style than just using scenes from the Shining over and over and over and over again, in super duper slow mo and with sound effects. I don’t know how anyone could stay awake through that.
Is it just me, or has there been an explosion of these boring “documentaries” in which a bunch of people tangentially related to the focus of the film sit around talking about shit ad nauseum? It’s especially true of music docs. That said, I didn’t hate Room 237, if only because I love The Shining so much that I found the various crackpots interviewed for the film to be entertaining in their own sad, delusional way.
I can’t even IMAGINE watching a documentary about a 40 year old movie. I mean, Grand Theft Auto V came out for Christ’s sake. Who’s got time for documentaries?
That Youtube picture of my beloved Gemma Arterton is down right offensive to how hot she is.
I always enjoy your writing Mr Salt, but this entry was especially groovy…particularly page 4.
The Kings of Summer was one of the most enjoyable flicks of the summer, along with The Way Way Back.
Yep. Thoroughly entertaining.
When mentioning Kubricks The Shining film, you left out a pretty important person who doesn’t like it..Stephen King.
There are lots of people who don’t like Kubrick’s version of The Shining, and Stephen King is certainly one of them, but Room 237 is about people who DO like it, and probably far too much.
The suicide scene in VHS2 is from Gareth Evans’ segment. Best of the bunch. Eisner’s disappoints, however.
I don’t remember the pink teddy bear or the plane collision from The Shining….maybe I do need to watch this Room 237
I made no mention of any plane collision.
Yea I was trying to make a joke about not knowing you went on a Breaking Bad over-analysis rant, but then wanted to add something else BB-specific in there to indicate it was a joke….but….well that didn’t work so I’m just go in the corner over here and watch Robosapien
Don’t sweat it, you’re good. Enjoy the movie. Tig’s in it.
Morton, I don’t mean this as an insult, but do you even like movies? You never seem to see them…
Totally valid question. I usually wait for DVD or Blu so I do watch tons of movies, just not very many on the big screen. My last three theater visits were for The World’s End, Planes, and The Way Way Back, but I often go months between trips to the theater.
Ah I see. Do you have kids? That would explain why you decided to see Planes…
Yep. It also partially explains why I wait for DVD.
So can anybody recommend, Inbred? That trailer checked a lot of boxes for me. Mostly blackface and decapitation boxes, but still.
The premise for APARTMENT 1303 is shaky.
I mean, why would you rent in Detroit when you can get a house for like $1000?
Shakier than the cameras in VHS 2
V/H/S 2 is everything the 1st one shouldve been. its good, trust me, or not, whatever fuck you.