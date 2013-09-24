Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD & Blu-ray: Inbred Iron Man Is In The House

It’s all about superheroes this week because today marks the home video release of Iron Man 3. So actually it’s all about a single superhero. You know what? That’s not quite true either, because there’s actually several movies hitting DVD today that don’t have anything to do with Iron Man or any other superhero. In fact, most of the movies don’t. Look, if I’m being perfectly honest only one of the movies deals with Iron Man, so it’s not all about superheroes this week really at all. It’s also about obsessed film fanatics and Jason Statham and teenage boys and unfinished songs and VHS tapes and French people and apartments and Dolph Lundgren and racially insensitive serial killers and robosapiens and Green Day.

The DVDs:

Iron Man 3

Room 237

Redemption

The Kings Of Summer

Unfinished Song

V/H/S/2

In The House

Apartment 1303

Blood Of Redemption

Inbred

Cody The Robosapien

¡Cuatro!

Before we begin, I feel like I must make a minor clarification in regards to the above paragraph. There is another major superhero-themed home video release hitting store shelves today: The Dark Knight Trilogy Ultimate Collector’s Edition Blu-ray. Besides the three movies, it includes a book, exclusive special features, and three toy cars. You know what it doesn’t include? Any movies that are new to home video, so I don’t give a caped-crusading f*ck. Still, I thought I should mention it. Continue reading on the next page to find out about all the movies you haven’t already added to your DVD collection. It’ll be a lot of fun, I promise. I even mention Queen Latifah and LL Cool J. They don’t appear in any of the movies this week, I just know how you guys love the both of them so damn much.