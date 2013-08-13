Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD & Blu-ray: Olympus Has Fallen At The Big Wedding

God bless America, it’s Tuesday and that means we’ve got another batch of new films hitting DVD and blu-ray to dissect. The headliner this week is Olympus Has Fallen, but it’s not the only heavy-hitter waiting to take a spin in your DVD player. We’ve also got movies starring Robert De Niro, Katherine Heigl, Diane Keaton, Amanda Seyfried, Topher Grace, Susan Sarandon, and Robin Williams. Actually, they’re all in the same movie, but still, we’ve got plenty of other movies starring your favorite actors, especially if you like older dudes like Robert Redford or Tommy Lee Jones. We’ve got rock jocks and punk rockers. We’ve got emperors and Italians. We’ve got kids playing soccer and grown-ups playing basketball. We’ve even got a documentary that made Vince cry!
The DVDs:
Olympus Has Fallen
The Big Wedding
The Company You Keep
Emperor
A Band Called Death
What Maisie Knew
Reality
Bad Parents
The Hot Flashes
Compulsion
Rock Jocks
Lost & Found In Armenia
One of these films stars a convicted felon. Continue reading and you’ll find out which one it is. Another one of these films has inspired me to write a poem, which I’ve included in this column. If that doesn’t make you want to keep reading, nothing will.
Olympus Has Fallen is surprisingly good in an eighties throwback style and has one of my favourite hero-to-bad-guy insults of all time; “Lets play a game of ‘Fuck off’ – you go first.”
I concur. It’s good for what it set out to be, a fun action flick with anti-communist overtones.
Yeah, very 80’s, the body count is retahdedly high.
I agree. I couldn’t believe how much I liked it considering how against it I was in favor of White House Down.
As said, it’s just an awesome 80’s throwback flick with a hilarious body count, graphic violence, and profane one liners.
Well, now I am intrigued.
Same here.
I concur wholeheartedly. White House Down is to Olympus what surgically removed shoulder monster brother is to Andy Garcia.
Bonner Fellers is a couple of typos away from being one of the greatest names of all time.
I thought I was the only one who is tired of Felicia Day’s horrific geek pandering. She was a big reason I stopped watching Supernatural as they kept trotting out her fan service character like anyone gave a shit.
ive never liked her, her face looks weird