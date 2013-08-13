Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD & Blu-ray: Olympus Has Fallen At The Big Wedding

God bless America, it’s Tuesday and that means we’ve got another batch of new films hitting DVD and blu-ray to dissect. The headliner this week is Olympus Has Fallen, but it’s not the only heavy-hitter waiting to take a spin in your DVD player. We’ve also got movies starring Robert De Niro, Katherine Heigl, Diane Keaton, Amanda Seyfried, Topher Grace, Susan Sarandon, and Robin Williams. Actually, they’re all in the same movie, but still, we’ve got plenty of other movies starring your favorite actors, especially if you like older dudes like Robert Redford or Tommy Lee Jones. We’ve got rock jocks and punk rockers. We’ve got emperors and Italians. We’ve got kids playing soccer and grown-ups playing basketball. We’ve even got a documentary that made Vince cry!

The DVDs:

Olympus Has Fallen

The Big Wedding

The Company You Keep

Emperor

A Band Called Death

What Maisie Knew

Reality

Bad Parents

The Hot Flashes

Compulsion

Rock Jocks

Lost & Found In Armenia

One of these films stars a convicted felon. Continue reading and you’ll find out which one it is. Another one of these films has inspired me to write a poem, which I’ve included in this column. If that doesn’t make you want to keep reading, nothing will.