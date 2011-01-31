Your mom won the SAG Award for ‘Most Saggy’

Senior Editor
01.31.11 15 Comments
The SAG Awards happened last night, and I wish I could tell you whether anything interesting happened, but I was curled up in a little ball hoping handfuls of advil would bring down the fever I seem to have caught in Sundance.  The Hipster Flu, I believe it’s called.  Ha, who am I kidding, I wouldn’t have watched them anyway.

Anyway, the big winner was The King’s Speech, which took home best actor for Colin Firth and best ensemble cast.  Meanwhile, the biggest surprise of the evening was that Helena Bonham Carter didn’t show up looking like a wino who sleeps in the garbage.

ACTOR:
Jeff Bridges – True Grit
Robert Duvall – Get Low
Jesse Eisenberg – The Social Network
Colin Firth – The King’s Speech
James Franco – 127 Hours

ACTRESS:
Annette Bening – The Kids Are All Right
Nicole Kidman – Rabbit Hole
Jennifer Lawrence – Winter’s Bone
Natalie Portman – Black Swan
Hilary Swank – Conviction

SUPPORTING ACTOR:
Christian Bale – The Fighter
John Hawkes – Winter’s Bone
Jeremy Renner – The Town
Mark Ruffalo – The Kids Are All Right
Geoffrey Rush – The King’s Speech

I love Bale, but John Hawkes was robbed.  TEARDROP FOR LIFE!


SUPPORTING ACTRESS:
Amy Adams – The Fighter
Helena Bonham Carter – The King’s Speech
Mila Kunis – Black Swan
Melissa Leo – The Fighter
Hailee Steinfeld – True Grit

Melissa Leo seems nice.  Additionally, I enjoy this picture:

ENSEMBLE CAST:
Black Swan – Vincent Cassel, Barbara Hershey, Mila Kunis, Natalie Portman, Winona Ryder

The Fighter – Amy Adams, Christian Bale, Melissa Leo, Jack McGee, Mark Wahlberg

The Kids Are All Right – Annette Bening, Josh Hutcherson, Julianne Moore, Mark Ruffalo, Mia Wasikowska

The King’s Speech – Anthony Andrews, Helena Bonham Carter, Jennifer Ehle, Colin Firth, Michael Gambon, Derek Jacobi, Guy Pearce, Geoffrey Rush, Timothy Spall

The Social Network – Jesse Eisenberg, Andrew Garfield, Armie Hammer, Max Minghella, Josh Pence, Justin Timberlake

ENSEMBLE STUNTS:
Green Zone
Inception

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD:

Ernest Borgnine

(TV Awards on next page)

