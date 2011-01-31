Your mom won the SAG Award for ‘Most Saggy’

Anyway, the big winner was The King’s Speech, which took home best actor for Colin Firth and best ensemble cast. Meanwhile, the biggest surprise of the evening was that Helena Bonham Carter didn’t show up looking like a wino who sleeps in the garbage.
ACTOR:
Jeff Bridges – True Grit
Robert Duvall – Get Low
Jesse Eisenberg – The Social Network
Colin Firth – The King’s Speech
James Franco – 127 Hours
ACTRESS:
Annette Bening – The Kids Are All Right
Nicole Kidman – Rabbit Hole
Jennifer Lawrence – Winter’s Bone
Natalie Portman – Black Swan
Hilary Swank – Conviction
SUPPORTING ACTOR:
Christian Bale – The Fighter
John Hawkes – Winter’s Bone
Jeremy Renner – The Town
Mark Ruffalo – The Kids Are All Right
Geoffrey Rush – The King’s Speech
I love Bale, but John Hawkes was robbed. TEARDROP FOR LIFE!
SUPPORTING ACTRESS:
Amy Adams – The Fighter
Helena Bonham Carter – The King’s Speech
Mila Kunis – Black Swan
Melissa Leo – The Fighter
Hailee Steinfeld – True Grit
Melissa Leo seems nice. Additionally, I enjoy this picture:
ENSEMBLE CAST:
Black Swan – Vincent Cassel, Barbara Hershey, Mila Kunis, Natalie Portman, Winona Ryder
The Fighter – Amy Adams, Christian Bale, Melissa Leo, Jack McGee, Mark Wahlberg
The Kids Are All Right – Annette Bening, Josh Hutcherson, Julianne Moore, Mark Ruffalo, Mia Wasikowska
The King’s Speech – Anthony Andrews, Helena Bonham Carter, Jennifer Ehle, Colin Firth, Michael Gambon, Derek Jacobi, Guy Pearce, Geoffrey Rush, Timothy Spall
The Social Network – Jesse Eisenberg, Andrew Garfield, Armie Hammer, Max Minghella, Josh Pence, Justin Timberlake
ENSEMBLE STUNTS:
Green Zone
Inception
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD:
Ernest Borgnine
(TV Awards on next page)
I predict a Prancing Firth meme in 3…2…
I love how Christian Bale got Kanye’d by Dicky Eklund.
I like the next part, where Melissa Leo unhinges her jaw and consumes the trophy whole.
Can’t believe that you *and* Ufford went with “sag” puns. You have been beaten to that joke by actors. Actors!
Me too Ernie, me too.
To finally end the juvenile “sag” jokes, they’re changing their name to the Droopy Cunt Guild.
@ Larry
Sorry, Fox News beat them to it.
If the SAG Awards hired a sign language interpreter, they’d end up with a sprained wrist from 2 hours of nothing but wanking gestures.
I applaud you, Ms. Boots
I would actually watch award shows if the winners were forced to wrestle their awards away from the presenters before being able to accept. Although the presenter would always have to be Ray Lewis or Bart Scott.
Yet and still not one nominee for the “This Ain’t the Simpsons.” I feel they did a good job making a real life adaptation of the animated film. I believe them giving such a beloved tv show a more carnal dimension was a rather unique concept. Without straying from what made the show lovable, they make the characters a lot more human and relative.
Naw I’m joking. I’d rather hear Gilbert Godfried having sex next door than watch that crap.
They actually have an award for ensamble stunt? Wouldn’t the winner be the Kardashians? Oh wait…I read that wrong..
“Your mom won the SAG Award for ‘Most Saggy'”
Susan Sarandon is not my mom.
The Mighty Feklahr showed up to the SAGs dressed as Austin Powers, imagine His embarrassment! Just remember Kahless’ proverb about never asking a toothless hobo about “what’s going on in there”.
Wait. Was Borgnine’s lifetime achievement award for acting or masturbating?