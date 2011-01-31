Your mom won the SAG Award for ‘Most Saggy’

The SAG Awards happened last night, and I wish I could tell you whether anything interesting happened, but I was curled up in a little ball hoping handfuls of advil would bring down the fever I seem to have caught in Sundance. The Hipster Flu, I believe it’s called. Ha, who am I kidding, I wouldn’t have watched them anyway.

Anyway, the big winner was The King’s Speech, which took home best actor for Colin Firth and best ensemble cast. Meanwhile, the biggest surprise of the evening was that Helena Bonham Carter didn’t show up looking like a wino who sleeps in the garbage.

ACTOR:

Jeff Bridges – True Grit

Robert Duvall – Get Low

Jesse Eisenberg – The Social Network

Colin Firth – The King’s Speech

James Franco – 127 Hours ACTRESS:

Annette Bening – The Kids Are All Right

Nicole Kidman – Rabbit Hole

Jennifer Lawrence – Winter’s Bone

Natalie Portman – Black Swan

Hilary Swank – Conviction SUPPORTING ACTOR:

Christian Bale – The Fighter

John Hawkes – Winter’s Bone

Jeremy Renner – The Town

Mark Ruffalo – The Kids Are All Right

Geoffrey Rush – The King’s Speech

I love Bale, but John Hawkes was robbed. TEARDROP FOR LIFE!





SUPPORTING ACTRESS:

Amy Adams – The Fighter

Helena Bonham Carter – The King’s Speech

Mila Kunis – Black Swan

Melissa Leo – The Fighter

Hailee Steinfeld – True Grit

Melissa Leo seems nice. Additionally, I enjoy this picture:

ENSEMBLE CAST:

Black Swan – Vincent Cassel, Barbara Hershey, Mila Kunis, Natalie Portman, Winona Ryder The Fighter – Amy Adams, Christian Bale, Melissa Leo, Jack McGee, Mark Wahlberg The Kids Are All Right – Annette Bening, Josh Hutcherson, Julianne Moore, Mark Ruffalo, Mia Wasikowska The King’s Speech – Anthony Andrews, Helena Bonham Carter, Jennifer Ehle, Colin Firth, Michael Gambon, Derek Jacobi, Guy Pearce, Geoffrey Rush, Timothy Spall The Social Network – Jesse Eisenberg, Andrew Garfield, Armie Hammer, Max Minghella, Josh Pence, Justin Timberlake ENSEMBLE STUNTS:

Green Zone

Inception LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD: Ernest Borgnine

