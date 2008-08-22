ZAC EFRON IS SERIOUS

#Zac Efron
Senior Editor
08.22.08

As you can see, High School Musical star and real life wood nymph Zac Efron has gone and gotten himself a serious, no-jazz-hands-required acting job.  Me and Orson Welles was directed by Richard Linklater (School of Rock, Dazed and Confused, etc.) and premieres at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The story of a whirlwind week in 1937 NYC when a young aspiring actor (Efron) is thrown into the middle of Orson Welles’ Mercury Theatre Company on the eve of the opening of Welles’ historic staging of Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar. During this week, Richard will find romance with a worldly older woman (Danes), become immersed in a creative experience few are afforded, and learn the downside of crossing the imperious, brilliant Welles (strikingly portrayed by newcomer Christian McKay).  Richard is about to grow up FAST. [Twitch]

Yeah, that’s what I’d whisper in Efron’s ear before I raped him in prison.  Wait, what?  Anyway, I’m sad this role didn’t go to the main kid in Dazed and Confused.  That fucker could grab the bridge of his nose and cover his face with his hair like no other. 

