Zac Efron is the Dolphin Tale of Marine veterans

Oh hell yes. I’ve been waiting a long time for this, and finally it’s here, the trailer for The Lucky One, starring Zac Efron as a veteran of three tours in Iraq (OOH RAH! SEMPER FI! HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL DO OR DIE!), adapted from the novel by Nicholas Sparks. HE’S THE THOMAS KINKADE OF NOVELISTS! PREPARE FOR VERBAL LUMINESCENCE!
U.S. Marine Sergeant Logan Thibault (Efron) returns from his third tour of duty in Iraq, with the one thing he credits with keeping him alive-a photograph he found of a woman he doesn’t even know. Learning her name is Beth (Schilling) and where she lives, he shows up at her door, and ends up taking a job at her family-run local kennel. Despite her initial mistrust and the complications in her life, a romance develops between them, giving Logan hope that Beth could be much more than his good luck charm. [Apple]
Ahh, but Beth already has a husband. Hmmm, I wonder how they handle that one…
Of course! Her husband has a flat top and beats her! Wouldn’t life be so much simpler if every time you fell for a chick who was already spoken for she was a domestic abuse victim so that you could feel good about breaking up her marriage? Of course, domestic abuse isn’t the only crime in this trailer…
HOLY DOG SHIT, LOOK WHAT THE CAT COUGHED UP! GET A LOAD OF THE CURL HELMET ON THAT MOP HANDLE! YOU COULDN’T HIDE THAT FRIZZY RAGGEDY ANDY-LOOKING MOP OF SHIT UNDER A FOAM COWBOY HAT!
My God. Speaking as someone who was cursed with an unfortunate pile of blond cat regurge exactly like that, if my mom ever let me outside with that stage of obvious barber neglect, I would’ve called Child Protective Services on her ass myself. This woman is a child abuser, Zac Efron. She must be stopped.
I believe the child under that hair is the same dipshit from these commercials:
Speaking of curl helmets, that kid looks like he’s wearing Bret’s bike helmet that looks like hair.
Another will the attractive white people make it movies, I dont think they make enough of these a year.
When I think Marine veteran I immediately jump to that twink Zac Efron. Great casting!
This is like next-level stalking.
She forgets to take the kid for a haircut, then the husband beats her, then she suffers memory loss from the beating, then she forgets to take the kid for a haircut, then the husband beats her . . .
It’s a vicious cycle.
Hmmm, I wonder who will die of cancer in this one.
You don’t have to go all the way to Iraq to see a picture of a pretty girl, stalk her and break up her marriage. That’s what facebook is for.
I thought they were casting Will Smiff’s weiner kid in the Little Orphan Annie remake?
Incidentally, I can’t play the video, so I’m only basing this on the demonic screen-grab you took
I wish I could care enough to hate this, but honestly I spent most of that trailer trying to figure out who that blonde lady was. They really messed up by not Anglicizing that guy’s name to Tebow.
Blythe Danner. Rawr!
That synopsis made me think one could make a game called Nicholas Sparks or Farrelly Brothers Movie?
I call shenanigans. No way Deputy Crewcut lets his boy walk around with that muppet on his head, all turnin’ him gay and such.
Nice to see that Zac Efron’s character easily adjusts to society just like real life soldiers. Or that a battered wife shows no signs of stockholm syndrome and is easily willing to leave her abusive husband for another man whom she just met. And we all know how realistic it is for a mom and pop run dog pound to just randomly hire a stranger without going through the process of an interview.
Art imitates life, I tells ya.
“After I wiped all the mujahadeen splooge off of this picture of a white girl, I knew I had to move to Maine” was the sentence that Nicholas Sparks started the book with. His editors thought otherwise.
I’m optimistic because his 3 tours in Iraq doesn’t necessarily negate the possibility that the movie ends with all of them visiting the World Trade Center on September 11th
Nice barb wire tat brah, really shows how much ass you probably kicked in the war. What I wouldn’t give to see R.Lee scream skull-fucking threats in that pussyboy’s face.
SEMPER FA!!!*
(*Always FaBuLoUsss!!)