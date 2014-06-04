Zach Braff And Donald Faison Teamed Up To Perform ‘Guy Love’ In Austin

Zach Braff screened his new film Wish I Was Here at the Paramount in Austin, Texas last night, and there wasn’t a bad word to be said about it, possibly because everyone feared that he’d make fun of them on Twitter for not liking it. But another reason that everyone might have loved it came when Braff, who raised the cash to produce the film through Kickstarter, welcomed his Scrubs and real life BFF Donald Faison to the stage so they could perform their ode to bromance*, “Guy Love.” After all, there’s nothing gay about it in their eyes, because it’s Guy Love between two guys.
*I know, I hate that word, too. But what’s the alternative? Friendship? That’s so normal.
Oh brown bear.
Their Christmas jingles are far superior, but I’ll take it.
I enjoyed Scrubs. Sometimes I even miss that it’s not on TV anymore…… sometimes.
I hope this was followed by the Turk Dance.
I imagine that any time they haven’t seen each other in a few months, Zach jumps into Donald’s arms and yells “EAGLE!”
Don’t tell me they don’t!
I want to think they are actually JD and Turk in real life, not Zach and Donald.
Don’t tell me it isn’t true! I want to be Perry for real, so don’t ruin this for me!
Zach Braff sucks. He’s like a combination of Jamie Kennedy and Dax Shepard, except more lame.
@Underball – Are there actors or films or things even, that you enjoy?
I like stupid sci-fi and action movies mostly, mix in a bit of comedy and I’m sold. The Blood And Ice Cream trilogy are among my favorite of movies in the last 10 years. I also like mostly boring spy/thriller/mystery stuff like Poirot, Sherlock and Midsomer Murders. I like a lot of British TV, and find most US TV to be completely dreadful potato-derp-insulting to my intelligence. Scrubs is the kind of show that makes me cringe for the future generations of America.
As for comedy I like almost anything with Will Ferrel, John C Reilly, Jason Bateman, Jason Sudekis, Charlie Day, Paul Rudd, like most normal people. I also like pretty much everything Mike Judge does and South Park/Stone/Parker.
Things I don’t like are probably greater in number, but that’s more fun to talk about because you get to make jokes at the expense of stupid celebrities, and other people’s bad taste. Sitting around on sites like this heaping praise on mediocre bullshit and everyone playing friendly patty-cakes conversation bores me to death. Honestly, What’s the point of everyone +1’ing each other over liking some cornball TV show? I don’t comment much on the stuff I do like because I’m not into sycophantry. I don’t need to gush about stuff I like, that’s for ladies and fanboys.
Huh, I expected more vitriol. Fair enough. I like a lot of those things as well.
Agreed, Zach Braff can wash my balls with a warm wet rag.
saying I hate american TV and masturbate to Dr. Who is also kind of straight down the hipster alley there Underbra. But hey, however you can use labels to make yourself cooler than everyone else is fine with us, so long as you still die in a fire.l
I didn’t say anything about liking Dr. Who because that show is fucking lame hipster bullshit. The stuff I like is more police procedural/crime drama stuff, and PBS/WGBH/Masterpiece stuff, with a bit of humor. I don’t think I’m “cooler” than anyone else. I just don’t see the point in pretending to like something I don’t, or holding back my comments just to avoid offending your delicate sensibilities.
Scrubs is comedy for morons. In the same league as Family Guy and Big Bang Theory. Dumb TV for Dummies.
@underball
That’s a pretty good description of Zac Braff, actually. I’m not cool in the least but I never understood the fascination with him or the show Scrubs. I guess it could be all the weird faces he makes.
Say what you will about Zach Braff he knows how to viral market his movie.
He’s been in movies? I only know him from Scrubs.
When I first saw the title of this, I thought the last two words were “in Autism.” It seemed a bit cruel for viral marketing.