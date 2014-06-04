Zach Braff And Donald Faison Teamed Up To Perform ‘Guy Love’ In Austin

Senior Writer
06.03.14 18 Comments

Zach Braff screened his new film Wish I Was Here at the Paramount in Austin, Texas last night, and there wasn’t a bad word to be said about it, possibly because everyone feared that he’d make fun of them on Twitter for not liking it. But another reason that everyone might have loved it came when Braff, who raised the cash to produce the film through Kickstarter, welcomed his Scrubs and real life BFF Donald Faison to the stage so they could perform their ode to bromance*, “Guy Love.” After all, there’s nothing gay about it in their eyes, because it’s Guy Love between two guys.

*I know, I hate that word, too. But what’s the alternative? Friendship? That’s so normal.

