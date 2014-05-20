Zach Braff Has Daddy, Jewishness Issues In The Full Trailer For ‘Wish I Was Here’

Zach Braff put his film project, Wish I Was Here up on Kickstarter last May, and lots of people bitched and moaned because he was too famous for Kickstarter, but then his movie got funded because he’s famous and here we are (famous people will always get more publicity than non-famous, that is the nature of being famous). Anyway, no need to cry about his methods when there’s an actual movie to discuss.
This latest trailer gives us more of a taste of the plot than the teaser, with Braff playing a good-natured but slightly put upon husband to Kate Hudson, father to two kids, brother to a manchild-y Josh Gad (who I will some day stop thinking of as “Not Jonah Hill”… some day), and son of Mandy Patinkin. I could take or leave the rest of them, but Mandy Patinkin is just the best. The man communicates more in a single blink than many actors do their entire career.
I’m on the record as saying I somewhat liked Garden State, and parts of this look promising as well. At the same time, I really hope all of the shots of the characters looking blissed out with the gravity of existence are in the trailer. Raising the hands in the car, spreading their arms wide to catch the sun in a desert, running through the forest… come on, no one acts like that in real life, except hippies and people who know they’re being filmed in slow motion. (*spreads arms wide, spins in circle while basking in the fluorescent light of crappy apartment*)
Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m off to have a cathartic moment under water.
I’ll follow JD and Turk anywhere.
And Inigo.
Well this is the Braff-y-est thing I’ve seen in a while. I am guessing that much like Garden State, I’ll watch it and like it and then tell people its totally gay.
The glimpse of that guy from The Big Bang Theory tips the scales in favour of horrible.
OMG his daughter turned into either Stephanie from “LazyTown” or Hit Girl from Kick-Ass!
I thought Jim Parsons was one of the best things about Garden State.
[youtu.be]
Question about wigs: would the girl’s wig not have flown off in the wind when they were in the convertible? Or is there some kind of wig glue that sticks it to your head?
Apparently “wig glue” is a thing. Who knew?
You can have any adhesive you like. As long as it’s unique and amazing, just like you.
Or hairpins? Or, some wigs have kind of like a swim cap inside that squeezes it onto your head. re: uma therman dancing in Pulp Fiction.
Nope, still hate it. Looks like John Green Fanfiction jizzed straight from Tumblr.
Really like Garden State, even if that Portman original random dance scene makes me want to throw something. This looks pretty good and that “Pamphlet can save your life” gag is pretty fantastic. EAGLE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I will never not throw up at “You can have anyone you want, as long as it’s unique and amazing, like you”
Remember to stay hydrated.
This movie looks like I will be drinking a lot the day my wife makes me see it.
That’s not “spreading their arms wide to catch the sun,” that’s three Christ poses. Unless they are all subsequently crucified, me no likey.
He’s not a real knight, he’s just a fast food knight.
Unless their arms are spread wide to “come at me bro” I’ll leave this arty shit for you gay nerds.
Garden State 2: Electric Daddy Jew
It’s convenient that “Zach Braff” rhymes with “Hack Laugh,” because it reminds me how I’m going to react to his films.
Just like “Jude Law” always sends me back to the Torah.
What about Brad Pitt?
I do that every time I’m in the back of a convertible. Not even kidding.