ZACK & MIRI MAKE PORNO: R-TRAILER & POSTER

Kevin Smith has always seemed like a pretty cool dude, which is why I always felt bad admitting that I’ve never really liked any of his movies.  But the red-band trailer for Zack and Miri Make a Porno has hit the web and, dare I say, it looks pretty funny.  There are even things that happen that don’t involve two guys standing in front of a wall!

The poster at left (click to enlarge) was banned by the MPAA in the US, so will be used only in Canada.  I’d complain about the censorship, but I don’t really get it.  I’m assuming they’re trying to imply oral sex, but as my pa taught me, you have to have your genitals uncovered for that.  Otherwise it’s simple assault.

