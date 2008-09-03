ZACK & MIRI MAKE PORNO: R-TRAILER & POSTER

Kevin Smith has always seemed like a pretty cool dude, which is why I always felt bad admitting that I’ve never really liked any of his movies. But the red-band trailer for Zack and Miri Make a Porno has hit the web and, dare I say, it looks pretty funny. There are even things that happen that don’t involve two guys standing in front of a wall!

The poster at left (click to enlarge) was banned by the MPAA in the US, so will be used only in Canada. I’d complain about the censorship, but I don’t really get it. I’m assuming they’re trying to imply oral sex, but as my pa taught me, you have to have your genitals uncovered for that. Otherwise it’s simple assault.