ZACK & MIRI MAKE PORNO: R-TRAILER & POSTER

Kevin Smith has always seemed like a pretty cool dude, which is why I always felt bad admitting that I’ve never really liked any of his movies. But the red-band trailer for Zack and Miri Make a Porno has hit the web and, dare I say, it looks pretty funny. There are even things that happen that don’t involve two guys standing in front of a wall!
The poster at left (click to enlarge) was banned by the MPAA in the US, so will be used only in Canada. I’d complain about the censorship, but I don’t really get it. I’m assuming they’re trying to imply oral sex, but as my pa taught me, you have to have your genitals uncovered for that. Otherwise it’s simple assault.
Awwwwwwww, it looks cute. Like an adorable puppy. That..is sitting on a lipstick? OH MY GOD NOOOOOOOoooooo
Justin Long in his most believable role to date.
If this were 1955, I would send a letter to Congress that named Justin Long as a Communist.
Kevin Smith has spent his whole life researching for this movie. No, not by watching porno, by being a pathetic loser!
‘Please Be Kind In The Behind’
You Don’t Mess With the Zohandjob
Robert Downey Jr. looks funny in this.
Burnsy, Would Justin Long be maclisted?
This looks awesome. end.
Justin Longer would be a good porn name.
“The Dark Shitpipe” , “Ironcan II: Whoremachine”, “Mancock”
Damn I am not awesome at these
I’m just jealous because Justin Long has upgraded from Drew Barrymore to Kirsten Dunst.
Adamsapple Express
What, you don’t like tranny porn?
Tropic Thunderthighs
What you don’t like fatty porn?
Next on his list is a warm jar of salt water with a smiley face printed on it
Sexman thinks the acting in this is “fresh”.
Brett Ratner just optioned Adamsapple Express.
Adamsapple Express is buddy movie starring Eddie Murphy and Cristiano Ronaldo. Box office gold I tell ya.
Watched Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back again recently. It has its moments. The scene where Ben Affleck’s Holden character enlightens them as to the existence of the internet and specifically the message boards of Movie Poop Shoot made me think of this charming oasis.
This movie is fucking clown shoes.
I loved Strike Back, only because it was like an admittance of how far their heads were up their asses on the previous films.
admission > admittance
I suck.
Burnsy, that’s a pretty glaring admittance.
New Up!
Noticed Tracy Morgan was in it for the first time. It probably helps that i’ve learned who Tracy Morgan is in between viewings of it.
Wow, Palin’s all over it this morning. It’s gonna be a good 4 years.
That’s it, I’m becomeing a fat brillo headed jew so I can pull ass like Liz Banks and Katey Hiegel