Zack Snyder is directing Superman

Last week, I reported that Zack Snyder (300, Watchmen) was one of five directors on the short list to direct WB’s Chris Nolan-produced Superman reboot (yes, I’m starting to hate that word too). Snyder was my top choice for the job, and would you look at that, according to Deadline this afternoon, he’s got it. My guess? In the third act, Superman kills a pterodactyl with his giant blue wang.

Deadline spoke with Zack Snyder, who confirms that as soon as he completes post on Sucker Punch, he’ll move right into the Man of Steel. “I’ve been a big fan of the character for a long time, he’s definitely the king of all superheroes, he’s the one,” Snyder told Deadline. “It’s early yet, but I can tell you that what [screenwriter] David [S. Goyer] and Chris have done with the story so far definitely has given me a great insight into a way to make him feel modern.

Faster than a speeding bullet! Slower than the slowest super slow-motion shot that ramps up to regular speed! Eh, what can I say? Like I said, I think Zack Snyder is a good choice. And knowing that the guy once had his stunt men fight each other dressed like owls to choreograph Legend of the Guardians, I bet he’s got a room full of models in capes and body paint shooting “test footage” right now. He has them pretend to fly by jumping off the couch. And onto his dong.