Zack Snyder Teases A Look At The New Batmobile’s Ass

Adam West drove a batmobile that was a modified Lincoln Futura with sick tailfins. Tim Burton’s Batman had a tricked out Corvette with crap all over the back, and Christian Bale got a tank-looking thing with giant wheels and riot armor to go with his growly voice. The next incarnation of Batman will be played by Ben Affleck in Zack Snyder’s Batman vs. Superman (actual title TBD), coming May 6th 2016. Naturally, the big question with all prospective boyfriends is WHAT KIND OF CAR DOES HE DRIVE?!?
Zack Snyder tweeted a look this morning:
Snyder’s film stars Henry Cavill, reprising his role as Superman/Clark Kent, Ben Affleck as Batman/Bruce Wayne, and Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman/Diana Prince. The film also reunites “Man of Steel” stars Amy Adams, Laurence Fishburne and Diane Lane.
The new film is currently being written by Chris Terrio, from a screenplay by David S. Goyer.
The film is set to open worldwide on May 6, 2016. [official press release]
I don’t know much about cars, but it looks pretty sick so far. I mean, it has, like, tires and stuff. Not as cool as the primer grey 1982 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme with upholstery thumb-tacked to the roof that I drove in high school, but Batman has always had some penis-size issues he works out with overcompensating cars.
You can tell Michael Bay didn’t direct this one because there’s no Truck Nutz™, but I still have my fingers crossed for flames.
Hopefully Snyder returns to his roots and the front of the car is rape metaphor with a samurai face.
It’s the 2015 Prius.
Luckily, it has more room than the back of a Volkswagon.
That sounds like a very uncomfortable place.
Who’s your favorite New Kid?
15? She told me she was 37. C’mon, guys….
No I won’t use my fackin blinkah drivin on 93, Clahk, irregahdless of being the fackin batman.
Batmans putting this whole fuckin town in his… computer generated onboard town simulator.
Reah view mirrahrs are fo qweeahs!!!
Just what we need, more superhero movie directors teasing new asses.
Oh, you mean like… this one?
Since Batman’s from Boston now it’s probably a WICKED tricked out Subaru Forester.
He’s not a lesbian.
It looks like a combo of Keaton, Kilmer, and Bale.
Will Alfred try to persuade him to take a sandwich, or will Batsy stop for Whalburgers instead?
Hmm this pic is promising if — like me– you want to see the batmobile look exactly like the car The Ambigiously Gay Duo drove around.
Where is the BOSTON STRONG bumper sticker supposed to go?
On tha Crack ov yah Mutha’s ass, like a fahkin tramp stamp tattoo, ‘CEPT MAYAN’s GUNNA SAY BATMAN STAWNG!
STRAWNG!!! FAHK!!!
GAWTHUM STRAWNG YA FACKIN QUEEAH!!!
Actually kind of pissed I didn’t think of “Gotham Strong” first.
Uh…..pretty similar to this.
Batpod or GTFO
Kind of reminds me of this:
Shit, I am taking way too seriously a picture of a car designed to look sort of like a bat.
Bat ass!
Dammit the gif didn’t show up. Lets try that again.
Bat ass!
Dammit, dammit, dammit, dammit!
Ok, one more time…
Bat ass!
Or this:
(couldn’t find an actual photo of Alicia Silverstone’s bat ass, sorry)
Something something sawx bumpa sticka.
Something something DAHKIES SHOULDNT BE ON DAH IAWCE! HACKEY IS A WHTE SPOAHT
The Tumbler still looks better…
There actually isn’t a movie at all. This is all an elaborate CIA plot to rescue hostages from Afghanistan.
Disappointed that the Rachel McAdams gif isn’t in the article, as it’s become pretty much a requirement for all ass related articles.
You can tell Jonathan Demme didn’t direct this one because there’s no Tucked Nutz™
“Would you fuck me, Superman? I’d fuck me. I’d fuck me hard. I’d fuck me so hard.”
Well, I see pistons on the fins/wings, which tells me they’re going to try to shoehorn in some BS functionality, and in my mind, the Batmobile doesn’t need an excuse to have fins. Throw them on there, don’t apologize, and make them bigger every time someone complains about them.
I also see a long, low hood, limiting space for the engine. I know these movie fantasy cars anymore are rarely more than a body on a car with just enough power to make them move in slow motion, but I do know a little about cars, and (though the “functional” Nolan Batmobile supposedly had a Chevy 350 to make it go) I do wonder where the depicted power is coming from in some of the more extreme designs.
Also, Vince, the 6000 SUX was most likely based on a(n earlier) Cutlass Supreme. It may have looked like shit, but you were driving a bucket of potential, if you were willing to put the effort into it.
Jimmy Garwwwoplo in da 2nd gawd lawrd ann jesuzs fackk!!!!
In other comic book movie news, C-Tates will be Gambit. I can’t wait to see the storyboards for that once Burnsy gets his hands on them.
“primer grey 1982 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme with upholstery thumb-tacked to the roof that I drove in high school”
Apple red 1989 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight with upholstery thumb-tacked to the roof is what I drove in high school.