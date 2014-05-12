Zack Snyder Teases A Look At The New Batmobile’s Ass

Adam West drove a batmobile that was a modified Lincoln Futura with sick tailfins. Tim Burton’s Batman had a tricked out Corvette with crap all over the back, and Christian Bale got a tank-looking thing with giant wheels and riot armor to go with his growly voice. The next incarnation of Batman will be played by Ben Affleck in Zack Snyder’s Batman vs. Superman (actual title TBD), coming May 6th 2016. Naturally, the big question with all prospective boyfriends is WHAT KIND OF CAR DOES HE DRIVE?!?

Zack Snyder tweeted a look this morning:

Snyder’s film stars Henry Cavill, reprising his role as Superman/Clark Kent, Ben Affleck as Batman/Bruce Wayne, and Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman/Diana Prince. The film also reunites “Man of Steel” stars Amy Adams, Laurence Fishburne and Diane Lane. The new film is currently being written by Chris Terrio, from a screenplay by David S. Goyer. The film is set to open worldwide on May 6, 2016. [official press release]

I don’t know much about cars, but it looks pretty sick so far. I mean, it has, like, tires and stuff. Not as cool as the primer grey 1982 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme with upholstery thumb-tacked to the roof that I drove in high school, but Batman has always had some penis-size issues he works out with overcompensating cars.

You can tell Michael Bay didn’t direct this one because there’s no Truck Nutz™, but I still have my fingers crossed for flames.