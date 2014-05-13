The New Batmobile Has Wings! And Batman Is On TRT.

As promised when he lifted the skirt on it yesterday, Zack Snyder has a revealed the new Batmobile (sort of). If Tim Burton’s batmobile was more of a muscle car, and the Bale-mobile was sort of a tank, this looks like kind of a cross between the two (but with wings!). The only trouble I can envision with this batmobile is that Batman doesn’t have much in the way of peripheral or rear vision – he’s going to have a hell of a blind spot.
Here’s a larger detail of Mr. Batman himself:
He’s all texturey! And he’s got those seams that look like veins. Whereas Christian Bale was the wirey-ish, younger Batman, Affleck seems to be playing that aging, massive from TRT and HGH Batman. Anyone remember Ben Affleck’s steroid meltdown on HBO’s Lifestories: Families In Crisis?
Snyder’s film stars Henry Cavill, reprising his role as Superman/Clark Kent, Ben Affleck as Batman/Bruce Wayne, and Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman/Diana Prince. The film also reunites “Man of Steel” stars Amy Adams, Laurence Fishburne and Diane Lane.
The new film is currently being written by Chris Terrio, from a screenplay by David S. Goyer.
The film is set to open worldwide on May 6, 2016. [official press release]
I don’t know. The first thing I said when I saw it was “That looks stupid.” I guess I need to see a little more.
looks less like veins and more like some kind of weird texture on the rubber….i dig the hell out of this design. the short ears, the big bat, the stocky old ass batman. i was one of the few that loved what man of steel did differently with the character, even tho it had some major flaws, but im excited…woohoo
Agreed. I dig the design. I do wish it looked a little less rubbery. Maybe that’s just this picture, though.
Why is Bruce so fucking yoked? Dudes like that can’t even wipe themselves.
Rubber molded to look like muscle is always ridiculous, and the none-too-subtle indication of his entire circulatory system makes him look like a walking Anatomy 101 visual aid.
I was kind of hoping this would be the first big screen Batman without a thick rubber bodysuit you’d die of heatstroke in.
“It’s armor!”
Did he park his car in a giant freezer? Looks cold in there. Maybe that’s why he looks sad.
somewhat hyped for this movie now
Gigantic bat Symbol and short ears give me a Dark Knight Returns vibe. And older, wiser Batman as reported goes along with that.
Definitely the DKR ears and bat-symbol. Not sure what to think about the texture. Need more photos.
You know that “fuck you, fuck you, fuck you, you’re cool” line isn’t from anything Affleck did, right?
Ugh, it has pointless Jim Lee lines all over it.
Ugh … nobody cares what you think of this version of Batman.
Better than pointless Rob Leifield pouches.
Did you see the color-fixed version?
gal gadot though…
Motherfuck … Really?
Are you sure you’re not a comedy ringer?
The number one thing I hate about CGI and all these super HD cameras is how everything needs to be super textured to an annoying degree. That’s why we get a Superman covered in Basketball texture, and a Batman who looks like he’s made out of paper mache
That being said, I look forward to seeing more
Why is this related to CGI and HD cameras?
Well I remember back when they were making the first Spider-Man movie, the FX team talking about the costume dept. designing the texture of the suit in such a way that it made it blend with the CG better, and also with resolution being so high on modern cameras, the attention to detail, and the amount of minutia that comes through is much higher.
Although I could be wrong, but that’s what I had come to understand
I can’t say for certain that they’ve gone overboard on the detailing in costumes etc. because of the ultra HD but it definitely makes sense.
I remember seeing a behind the scenes thing on Superman Returns, and the costume designer pointed out that all over the S was a texture that when you got really close you saw that it was actually little tiny Superman Ss. Like what’s the point of spending the time and the money for something that stupid?
(could be said for the whole production of that movie minus the plane sequence)
Clearly Jim Lee’s Batman was a big part of the inspiration. I’m glad they scaled back (somewhat) the battle-armor look of Nolan’s films. Also, I know they have to put it in the movie because of “MUEYCHANDISIN” but from a story standpoint, does anyone give a shit about the car? I suppose if he tooled around in a Mini I might have issue but otherwise, it doesn’t matter what it looks like.
Not true at all about the car. The Batmobile from Batman Returns and Batman & Robin was fucking hideous.
@Iron Mike Sharpie: I assume you mean the Schumacher films? Batman Forever and Bat & Robin? I agree, but everything was terrible! Had the car been cool it wouldn’t have made the movies better. Inversely, had Nolan’s Batmobile (or whichever car you favor) been the same one used in the previous films, it wouldn’t have necessarily made his movies worse. My point was that it doesn’t matter what he drives, as long as the movie is solid.
“what he drives” refers to Batman, not Chris Nolan. I assume HE drives some sort of money-powered Aston Martin.
Ummmm….has anyone else noticed the “bat sack” yet?
I believe in this context it’s called the “bat pod.”
I prefer “bat pack”
That is a bat moose knuckle.
Jeebus. Even Tom of Finland thinks this is excessive.
Christ, 2 goddamn years?
When Kevin Smith said it was a classic suit I was hoping for the blue and gray O’Neil era suit, but DKR is badass too. This just brought this back up to a maybe for me, because I’m a batman fanboy.
Since the photo is B&W we don’t know what colors their using, so there could very well be some blue & gray in there. I doubt it, but it’s possible.
*they’re
That’s a good point, I’d cream my jeans if they just combined the two.
Here’s a color version I saw pop up on another site…not sure if real or not.
If you’re a Batman fanboy, how could it be a “maybe”? Makes no sense.
@Bashrugger Interesting. I have no problem with that if it’s real.
and a sort of “in-between” version… [i.imgur.com]
@Agent M I like it! The closer they get to Batman: The Animated Series, the better.
@El Cunado Because there is a difference between a fan boy and an apologist. Unlike some people I know who are too far gone, I shan’t try to defend TDKR. I
Penis veins are worse than bat nipples.
Here’s the lightened version so you can properly make out all the details of the batknuckle:
[i.imgur.com]
Batman looks so sad about his parking job.
sad keanu mashups in 5 .. 4 .. 3 .. 2 ..
Batman walks into a living room and sits on a chair in front of Superman and Wonder Woman, who are sitting on opposite ends of a couch.
“We’ve all gotta have sex with each other”.
“Batman, we’ve got to get to Lexx’s secret lab to stop him from making an evil retarded clone of me!”
“I’ll get my car.”
“Oh…okay well I’ll just fly on down there now.”
Batman watches as Superman flys away with that cool sonic boom thing happening as he takes off.
Bruce looks at his car, then sadly looks down at the ground
“He could have offered to fly me down there…(sniff)”
Photo taken and posted on Bat Twitter.
Offered Supes a ride in my sweet new ride, he chose to fly instead. #I’mstillmoreyokedthanhim
I’m just happy to see Amy Adams is reprising her role as Charlene, Gawtham’s hawtest barmaid. Now if only they can sign Christian Bale as Batman’s crackhead half brother Dickie Wayne
Yeah that was well done.
In actual non-Boston-nipple-crotch discussion, I find the ears interesting. They’re the shorter, more old-school Batman ears. Not sure if it means anything, or if it’s just stylistic.
He’s big and veiny but he still has his cowl. He’s sad because Wonder Woman is Jewish now.
Superman is Jewish too. So’s Spidey.
Read it again. Picture a dick with a fore….oh, forget it.
(And it’s Spider-man, not Spiderman.)
If we want to pick nits, it’s Spider-Man.
I guess she got to Robin already. He never even knew he’d had a cowl.
If they have an old batman, surely he is even more redundant when it comes to the Justice league.
That suit was made from a Sylvester Stallone body-mold, circa 2013.
Whats the point of the Batmobile if he is fighting Superman?
They’re probably not fighting each other. I’m guessing that one of them chases a villain into the other’s city, and they join forces to stop him/them. Then they learn the value of friendship, leading to…… the SuperFriends!
I liked Man of Steel, but my interest in this film is 0.000001%–barely.
I guess they’ve given up on turning his head. Back to the one-piece rubber cowl/cape.
I hated MOS, so I’m not sure how to feel about this. I think Affleck will be just fine, but I hope Snyder can do something different from MOS.
Me too. I really like everything they’re doing with Batman, but I worry it’s all being wasted here rather than in a “real” Batman movie. (“Worry” makes it sound important. I realize it’s not at all. #fictionalworldproblems)
I have a bat boner
What’s the matter? Wayne Enterprise Businesses got you pushing too many pencils?
Just got a heaping helping of perspective. Showed the picture to my wife telling her “here is Ben Affleck as the new Batman”. Her response: “looks like Batman”.
And there, my friends, is the likely consensus of 95% if the movie-going public.
Bring on the NSFW Wonder Woman photos.
I like it. Reminds me of the animated series from the 90s
Batman is beast, yo.
Ben Affleck has now played a Marvel and DC superhero. You know what that means? In 10 years he’ll be starring in a reboot of Hellboy.
Ryan Reynolds did that too. But since the rights to Deadpool won’t go back to Marvel (the good guys) unless he’s left alone for a few years, we won’t see him in a Marvel Studios (good) movie anytime soon.
Batman on TRT makes me want to see Vitor Belfort as Batman, trying to track down and spin kick the dudes that kidnapped his sister.
(Stands over Superman, holding Kryptonite)
Batman: Look at this morose motherfucker right here. Looks like someone shit in your cereal. BONG.