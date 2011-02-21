Zombie Michael Jackson, gay midget sex, Hitler

Oh, hello. Sorry, I didn’t see you there. I was just using the headline of this post to brainstorm keywords for Gary Busey’s IMDB profile. But as long as you’re here, you should watch this trailer for The Return of the Moonwalker, an English-language German film in progress. It has all the usual movie stuff:
Gay midget sex
Michael Jackson’s severed hand used as a sex toy
Talking toilet
A guy in a rubber Hitler mask
…clown rape? I think? Is it as funny as you always thought it’d be?
Zombie Michael Jackson
“Have you seen my childhood?” “I’m afraid not, Mr. Jackson, but we did bring you a big, fat, doobie.”
“He who controls Michael Jackson controls the masses!”
And just when you think it couldn’t get any wilder, BOOM! MOTHERF*CKING PAPYRUS FONT! My game has been changed.
As long as we’re resurrecting dead celebrities, I think it would’ve been awesome if a Road House-era Patrick Swayze pulled up in Steve McQueen’s Mustang, jumped out the window, told Michael Jackson “pain don’t hurt” and kicked Hitler in the face.
[via the always awesome Twitch]
As long as we’re resurrecting dead celebrities, I think it would’ve been awesome if…
Qaplah! A new game! The Mighty Feklahr will go with:
As long as we’re resurrecting dead celebrities, He thought it would’ve been awesome if KFC Buffet era Jimmy Doohan rolled up in a rascal-scooter (with a sidecar for his diabeetus foot) and gave that midget “all he’s got” until the midget “kinnae take much more of it, cappin!”
That’s weird… I just told Netflix I wanted to see this movie and it recommended I rent GI Joe: Rise of the Cobra.
“Gay Midget Sex, Clown Rape, Michael Jackson, and Hitler”
Watson is 95% confident that the answer is “What are things that are found in hell.”
It’s German…you know the Germans always make good stuff!!
*inclined to believe this but for the record nothing really works well as reusable adult diaper*
As long as we’re resurrecting dead celebrities, I think it would’ve been awesome if a Sigmund and the Sea Monsters-era Billy Barty showed up on set in full Siggy costume yelling, “You call that gay midget sex?!” then started nailing a dog hanging around craft services, but pulled out abruptly and midget-scampered away in a panic when the undead Jacko started singing that “have you seen my childhood” song.
This is the exact opposite of the Holocaust. See if you can spot Bizarro Goebbels!
That’s strange, the IMDb page doesn’t list Tom Cruise at all.
(Tee hee)
New York’s hottest club is “The Return of the Moonwalker”
Not a documentary. Pass.
Sadly, this is not the strangest thing I’ve seen today.