A Man Is Suing Nintendo Over Heart Injury Sustained In A Donkey Kong Suit

#Donkey Kong #Nintendo #Video Games
12.04.14 4 years ago 8 Comments

It’s on like Donkey Kong – legal action that is.

LA actor Parker Mills is suing over a heart condition, which he says Nintendo and their banana-munching mascot Donkey Kong are to blame for. In May, 2013 Nintendo hired Mills to don a furry DK suit for an event at the Los Angeles Zoo celebrating the release of Donkey Kong Country Returns 3D. Nintendo described the event as “a chance to spend time with Donkey Kong and some of his friends from the animal kingdom at the L.A. Zoo”, but according to Mills the event wasn’t all fun and games.

Mills says he was denied breaks and not provided ice-packs to cool down his monkey suit, creating a “very stressful environment”, which he claims lead to him suffering an aortic dissection (a tearing of the aorta walls). Mills did not specify if the person creating the stressful environment was a small, mustachioed Italian man, but until I get more information I’m going to assume it was.

Uh oh, this picture from the scene looks pretty damning. 

Obviously this is a serious charge, but I dunno – I’m not sure what to say about somebody who was shocked when dressing up in a gorilla costume at the zoo all day ended up being hot and stressful. If you could successfully sue for this kind of stuff, Disneyland would be bankrupted several times over.

Via LA Times

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donkey Kong#Nintendo#Video Games
TAGSDONKEY KONGDonkey Kong Returns 3DLAWSUITSLos Angeles ZooNintendovideo games

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP