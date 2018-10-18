Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Virtual reality is “the hottest new trend, it’s the hottest new future of entertainment,” according to Rick Sanchez. “You’ll never understand its majesty. VR for everyone. Everyone with a box on their face, Morty. One day you’ll understand, Morty. It’s raining money here in VR land. It’s raining money, ha ha! Wubba lubba dub-dub!” Perhaps that’s why the people behind Rick and Morty, Minit, and The Stanley Parable are releasing a follow-up 2016’s Accounting today, Accounting+.

Accounting+ adds new levels (including a space level, which is very relevant to the life of an accountant) and other features, as explained (“explained”) in the trailer, which is bonkers.