Strap in everyone, it looks like the console wars are being taken to the streets — literally. A few days ago, Complex got their hands on an Adidas document detailing an upcoming collaboration between the sportswear manufacturer and Xbox. The document breaks down the company’s plans for four new sneaker styles throughout 2021, with even more planned for the following. This news comes not long after Nike revealed their exclusive PlayStation 5 sneakers inspired by the Sony console’s “sleek design,” which are scheduled to release on May 27.

According to the original report, the Adidas x Xbox collaboration will stay true to the console’s signature colors, with both the shoes and their boxes coming primarily in that iconic green and black. The first shoe will be a promo version of the Forum Tech Boost (style number GZ3733) and is set to release in June. It will then be followed by two pairs of Adidas’ retro Forum Mid basketball sneakers (style numbers GW7794 and GW7795) in October, and the Forum Tech (style number GW2646) in November. The document also mentions Adidas x Xbox sneakers are planned for 2022, though the details and designs are still uncertain. As of right now, there are no exact prices listed.

Also in the original report is the photo shown above, which is a work-in-progress of the upcoming Xbox x Adidas Forum Tech Boost. However, Complex stated the mock-up is “a first-round sample of the Forum Tech Boost,” and “the final sneaker that will release later this year could look significantly different.”