‘Alien: Isolation’ Busts Out The Flame Throwers In New Survival Mode Footage

So far most of the Alien: Isolation footage we’ve shown you has featured players taking the cautious route, but now, courtesy of YouTuber Luetin09, we know it’s possible to take on the alien in a more direct manner. Luetin09 got a chance to take on the game’s Survival challenge mode, and he was not afraid to unleash the flamethrower when the game’s alien started breathing down his neck. This is some of the scariest, most intense Alien: Isolation footage to date.
Check it out below…
Good to know a slightly more haphazard, chicken-with-your-head-cut-off approach can work too, because I’m not exactly a master of stealth.
Jeebus. I think I’ll need my Dr’s permission (and a box of Depends) to play this game.
Is anybody pre ordering this bad boy in order to get the original Alien (with Ripley) DLC?
I’m debating.
Yeah, I couldn’t resist. I know it’s a long shot, but I’m hoping some of the other DLC will deal with scenarios like Newt having to go in to hiding when Hadley’s Hope gets overrun.
I never pre-order, but I’m pretty sorely tempted.
Looking forward to this boss fight.
[i.imgur.com]