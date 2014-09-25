‘Alien: Isolation’ Busts Out The Flame Throwers In New Survival Mode Footage

#Aliens #Alien #Video Games
09.25.14 4 years ago 5 Comments

So far most of the Alien: Isolation footage we’ve shown you has featured players taking the cautious route, but now, courtesy of YouTuber Luetin09, we know it’s possible to take on the alien in a more direct manner. Luetin09 got a chance to take on the game’s Survival challenge mode, and he was not afraid to unleash the flamethrower when the game’s alien started breathing down his neck. This is some of the scariest, most intense Alien: Isolation footage to date.

Check it out below…

Good to know a slightly more haphazard, chicken-with-your-head-cut-off approach can work too, because I’m not exactly a master of stealth.

Via Luetin09 on YouTube

Around The Web

TOPICS#Aliens#Alien#Video Games
TAGSAlienAlien: IsolationAliensMoviesvideo games

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP