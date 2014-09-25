‘Alien: Isolation’ Busts Out The Flame Throwers In New Survival Mode Footage

So far most of the Alien: Isolation footage we’ve shown you has featured players taking the cautious route, but now, courtesy of YouTuber Luetin09, we know it’s possible to take on the alien in a more direct manner. Luetin09 got a chance to take on the game’s Survival challenge mode, and he was not afraid to unleash the flamethrower when the game’s alien started breathing down his neck. This is some of the scariest, most intense Alien: Isolation footage to date.

Check it out below…

Good to know a slightly more haphazard, chicken-with-your-head-cut-off approach can work too, because I’m not exactly a master of stealth.

Via Luetin09 on YouTube