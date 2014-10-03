Amanda Ripley Looks For Closure In The Opening Scenes Of ‘Alien: Isolation’

If you’re particularly spoiler adverse, turn around now, because I’ve got a fantastic collecion of scenes from the opening minutes of Alien: Isolation for you today. These scenes only cover the first 30-minutes or so of a 20-hour game, so they don’t really spoil any big plot developments, but still, consider yourself warned.
These scenes give you a nice look at protagonist Amanda Ripley, and most of the other major characters you’ll be interacting with. They also give a good sense of just how dead-on Sega and Creative Assembly are nailing the tone of Alien.
Check it out below…
Not enough footage of Ripley Jr. in her panties after coming out of her cryogenic tube, but otherwise, that was about perfect.
Via Dealspwn
wow
Be careful getting drawn in the atmosphere, most reviews are giving it around 6/10 with complaints that its about an 8 hour game stretched out to 20, with some bullshit death things added in.
I can’t believe a game based on an atmospheric movie with one monster would be boring.
Alternate joke: a game based on a movie isn’t very good? Noooo!
Reviews mean jackshit nowadays, sellouts and idiots who kiss their bosses butts. You’ll get a more honest and detailed review from YouTube bloggers than gaming sites.
Wow. That last minute.