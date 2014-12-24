At Least It’s Not Baseball: Honest Trailers Takes On ‘FIFA 15’

12.24.14 4 years ago

I was not expecting the next video game Honest Trailer to focus on FIFA 2015, because come on, what’s there to say about an EA sports game? Well, thankfully the Honest Trailer guys get through by just making fun of soccer (yes, soccer) for 5-minutes, so get ready to chuckle along if you’re from North America, and get really unreasonably upset if you’re from the rest of the world.

Check out the Honest Trailer for FIFA 2015 below…

Welp, now that we’ve covered an EA sports game, I guess Mario Party 10 (or 11 or whatever we’re up to) can’t be far behind.

Via Smosh Games

