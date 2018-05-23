Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Last week the first confirmed details and modes featured in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 were revealed, now, with E3 on the horizon, it’s EA’s turn to show off their premiere shooter, Battlefield V. With help from The Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah, developer DICE made the big reveal that Battlefield will be moving on from World War I and transitioning to the fronts of WWII.

Noah, to his credit, was pretty direct when asking questions of the developers. We’ve been to WWII countless times — what’s going to make this different? DICE wants to tell stories about the war that have taken a backseat, and send players on a journey in a campaign, which is fascinating considering CoD is ditching its campaign for zombies and a battle royale mode.

As far as new modes and gameplay features, the devs are stressing that the battlefield itself will be a major character itself, and the terrain and world around you being destroyed will be taken to a new level.

Operations will be back, called Grand Operations, and players will traverse various battles from the sky to the land while telling a narrative story over four days. As each day passes, depending on how the battle went, reinforcements and terrain will differ. It seems truly unique. If you get dominated, you may never even see Day 4. But if you do get there, it actually kind of sounds like the final showdown will be a battle royale mode.