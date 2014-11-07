BioWare Has All But Confirmed A Current-Gen Remake Of The ‘Mass Effect’ Trilogy

The whole video game remastering trend has arguably got a bit out of hand, but even the most jaded gamer would likely admit a PS4/Xbox One remake of the Mass Effect Trilogy would be a pretty worthwhile project. BioWare has dropped some hints that a revamped edition of the trilogy might be on the way, but they haven’t outright confirmed it. Well, now they have…sort of.

Aaryn Flynn, boss of BioWare’s Edmonton and Montreal branches, recently started a thread on NeoGAF, asking fans what they’d want out of a current-gen Mass Effect remake. According to Flynn, things definitely in the plan include…

1080p, 60fps presentation.

New updated textures, especially for Mass Effect 1.

A new seamless experience, where all the games and DLC flow into each other like they’re a single game.

Unfortunately, Flynn also shot down the idea of being able to use the smoother combat mechanics of Mass Effect 3 in the original Mass Effect, as that would require the game to be largely rebuilt. Also, no word on a re-fix of the fix of the ending for those still complaining about it.

So there you have it, it’s not an official press release confirmation of Mass Effect Remastered or anything, but it’s pretty darn close. Oh, and by the way, today is N7 Day, BioWare’s annual celebration of Mass Effect-related things. They’re holding some sort of press conference tonight, so that official confirmation may be coming sooner than you think.

