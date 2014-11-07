BioWare Has All But Confirmed A Current-Gen Remake Of The ‘Mass Effect’ Trilogy

The whole video game remastering trend has arguably got a bit out of hand, but even the most jaded gamer would likely admit a PS4/Xbox One remake of the Mass Effect Trilogy would be a pretty worthwhile project. BioWare has dropped some hints that a revamped edition of the trilogy might be on the way, but they haven’t outright confirmed it. Well, now they have…sort of.
Aaryn Flynn, boss of BioWare’s Edmonton and Montreal branches, recently started a thread on NeoGAF, asking fans what they’d want out of a current-gen Mass Effect remake. According to Flynn, things definitely in the plan include…
- 1080p, 60fps presentation.
- New updated textures, especially for Mass Effect 1.
- A new seamless experience, where all the games and DLC flow into each other like they’re a single game.
Unfortunately, Flynn also shot down the idea of being able to use the smoother combat mechanics of Mass Effect 3 in the original Mass Effect, as that would require the game to be largely rebuilt. Also, no word on a re-fix of the fix of the ending for those still complaining about it.
So there you have it, it’s not an official press release confirmation of Mass Effect Remastered or anything, but it’s pretty darn close. Oh, and by the way, today is N7 Day, BioWare’s annual celebration of Mass Effect-related things. They’re holding some sort of press conference tonight, so that official confirmation may be coming sooner than you think.
Via Eurogamer
I kinda literally just finished all three Mass Effects! Tell me if you’ve heard this before: awesome game, but the ending fuckin sucked!!
The DLC with the clone Shep was so fucking awesome though! Made me forget all about how ending the genophage or saving the Geth didn’t even really matter… not even a little bit, not even at all.
Whoa, slow down…the ending you say? Sucked you say? Huh.
The funny part is my little bro finished it a long time ago and said not to play cause the ending blew krogan, “it’s just different colored explosions” quote, unquote.
I shrugged it off when I started playing, how could a game full of moral decisions effecting the overall story thru 3 games have an uninspired ending??
I even got the “fixed” ending. Bullshit.
Sorry bout the rant, like I said, the wounds still fresh.
@Verbal Kunt ah, so that was you who told me to play the game…
I just felt duped, that’s all. Like my major decisions up until the ending didn’t matter either way. I expected the Krogan to overtake the universe. Or the Geth slaughter the last of the Quarians.
So yeah, I’m fine with unhappy endings especially if it’s my fault. But it seems the 3 endings were entirely seperate from everythin v that came before it.
All well. That DLC where they had the party made up for every single gripe on the game starting with ME1. Fuck those guys though, cause I think I’m a great dancer!
Ending wasn’t as bad as people made it out to be. They went completely overboard with the ending reaction.
As for the choices. There was a quote from 2011 that was said regarding how your choices affect the story in a video titled: Condensed Mass: Everything about Mass Effect 3.
Game choices from ME1 and ME2 affect the war in ME3.
*spoiler*
The war against the Reapers doesn’t begin when you make your final choice. The war begins when the Reapers show up in the beginning of the game, and your decisions have an impact from the beginning to the end of the game. It’s not like punching reporters or saving the council will affect the final decision, but certain things affected what happens in regards to the state of the galaxy and how the Reaper story was concluded.
A reason to buy X Box 1.
Love me some Fem Shep mainly for the damn fine voice acting of Jennifer Hale.
Plus I’ve now got a crush on Ali Hillis.
Oh and the game is sh*t hot as well.
To google I go!!…
Femshep – not great. But I bet she gives good phone.
Liara – methinks I’m in love! Plus she lives in town, I’ll be seeing her soon…
You lucky lad Burnsy.
Quickly went from my favorite to most disappointing game series I had ever played. If this was released with all the dlc I would consider giving it another shot
The Citadel DLC more than makes up for the original ending.
I’ve got to give them credit on the DLCs for 3. I liked all 3 of them, but Citadel was just great.
I found the multiplayer of 3 pretty amazing too, except for a few area’s where it shot it self in the foot. The Skinner box method of gear upgrading being the one that sticks out. Oh yeah and too many things being bound to the A button.
Even with the piss poor ending, I still enjoyed this series more than anything else last generation. It might be a cliche but the journey was more enjoyable than the destination.
And can we get ME3’s multiplayer as a part of this remake? That was so much better than it had any damn right to be.
The ME3 multiplayer was amazing. I’ve never played anything in a co-op setup that was so much fun. I’m just hoping they keep with that trend for ME4. I still need way too many of the N7 weapons from it though.
And yeah, the ending (both versions, all choices) sucked ass through a straw, but instead of getting all internet nerd rage-y and threatening to sue them, I just chalked it up to EA telling Bioware that the game had to be done on a specific date whether it was where they wanted it or not. I also took the **spoiler alert** 4th choice of “do nothing” as kind of a fuck you to the rage crowd. I had a lot of fun playing through all three so I’ll remember that more instead of the end.
*spoiler*
The refusal option was kind of talked about in the first game. Is submission not preferable to extinction? Again n the second game with “Shepard, submit now”. Finally in the third game, Shepard submits, Reapers complete the harvest, yet the next cycle eventually finishes the Reapers off.
I just want to say thank you for using a picture of FemShep for the banner. Everyone should realize how amazing she was compared to bro. As for a remake…
Dammit Bioware, take all my money. Again.
Mass Effect 2 is a top 10 all timer. FACT! Or well, opinion, but it’s the internet so….FACT!
except for the story. and the gameplay.
It’s still weird to refer to the Xbox One and PS4 as “current gen.” The 360 and PS3 haven’t been left behind, and too many of the games on the new consoles are sleeker, better-looking versions of games that originally came out on the old ones.
I think you’re on to something…
Man i hope they take the god awful terrible no good combat out of 2 and just port 3’s in all of them. Also let me skip alllll the story parts with no Ill effects. if i wanted hack writing i would go pick up a book by RA Salvatore
I’m still waiting for Seth Green (Joker) to do a Robot Chicken episode .
So…independents pushed to the fringe? A few large companies running the show? Suddenly everything’s bigger, brighter, and more expensive? With new properties increasingly seen as too risky, there’s a push to not only crank out sequels, but to simply start cranking out remakes of previously successful properties with shiny new hats?
Jesus. You’re right, it’s out of hand.
Wrex.