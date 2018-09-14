All Of Your Favorite Board Games Are Coming To The Nintendo Switch

Nintendo has long done its own thing when it comes to video games. As of late, that includes the way it shows off the future of its games and consoles. Rather than focus on E3 in June, Nintendo holds its own event, Nintendo Direct, in September.
On Thursday night, that event included a few different announcements, including details about its new online service, a new Animal Crossing game and some fun NES-inspired Switch controllers.
But perhaps the most interesting news from Nintendo Direct was that a swath of popular board games is coming to your Switch console. Asmodee, makers of many popular tabletop games like Pandemic, Settlers of Catan and Munchkin, is bringing many of its tabletop hits to the Switch starting in December.
