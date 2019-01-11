YouTube

Destiny is the biggest property Bungie has worked on since the studio hit it big with the Halo franchise on Microsoft’s consoles. Now, it has Destiny all to itself.

Bungie announced on Thursday that it’s taking over Destiny for itself, effectively splitting from Activision, which it had released the game and its various expansions with over the last eight years.

Today, we're announcing plans for Bungie to assume full publishing rights for the Destiny franchise. Read the full story at https://t.co/nxcJOVXAv6.https://t.co/RyD1jvi0hW pic.twitter.com/giFKmkyc9y — Bungie (@Bungie) January 10, 2019

“When we first launched our partnership with Activision in 2010, the gaming industry was in a pretty different place,” Bungie said in a statement. “As an independent studio setting out to build a brand new experience, we wanted a partner willing to take a big leap of faith with us. We had a vision for Destiny that we believed in, but to launch a game of that magnitude, we needed the support of an established publishing partner.”