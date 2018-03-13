Electronic Arts

Every week, it feels like there’s more games for more platforms than ever before. So every week we pick five games worth your time and attention. Starting, this week, with a modern classic back for a remaster and a reappreciation.

Pick Of The Week: Burnout: Paradise Remastered, Friday ($40, PS4 and Xbox One)

Yes, it’s back! The gloriously absurd arcadey racer, set in the fictional Paradise City, is back for you to really jack up those insurance rates. The open-world racer is probably one of the more beloved games of the last console generation, and if nothing else, Crash Mode is a good reminder of just what a physics engine can do when you really pin the needle. If you missed it the first time around, you’ll finally get your crack.

Surviving Mars, Thursday ($40, PS4, Xbox One and PC)

Think you can take over the red planet on your own? Now you can prove it, as Paradox’s new strategy game puts you in charge of turning Mars from a desolate rock to a thriving colony of humans. Build a zippy ’60s-style colony and ensure humans dominate the fourth planet from the sun. Well, provided a natural disaster doesn’t kick your butt first.