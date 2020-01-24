Call of Duty is one of the world’s most popular gaming series and it’s making a splash in eSports in a huge way in 2020. Last fall’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was a title that pleased both critics and fans and a return to its impressive roots for the franchise, making it one of the most popular games of 2019. Modern Warfare proved that the shooter is bigger than ever and now it’s serving as the groundwork for Call of Duty League, a retooled pro eSports operation vying for a spot among the top eSports leagues in gaming with a dozen teams from the US, Canada, France and the UK battling for gaming glory in a multi-city international tour.

There’s a lot to take in as the competitive Call of Duty scene divides into three tiers, with pros representing cities in four countries and others competing in the Challengers and City Circuits. Not to mention some of the certain fan-favorite elements that are set to be part of the show. With that in mind, let’s get you prepped for the league’s first round of competition so you know what to expect in Minnesota this weekend.

The Where And When

Call of Duty League kicks off on January 24-26 at an inaugural weekend event hosted by the Minnesota Røkkr at the Minneapolis Armory. The Armory is a historic building that went through a full renovation to reopen as a concert and event venue. How historic? The old school Minnesota Lakers played there for a time. Prince even shot his 1999 music video there. Obviously, it’s a storied site and now it’s where the Call of Duty League will be born.

All 12 teams will play over the course of the three-day weekend. Here’s the rundown:

Friday

Chicago Huntsmen vs. the Dallas Empire

Seattle Surge vs. Florida Mutineers

Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. the RØKKR

Saturday

New York Subliners vs. London Royal Ravens

Toronto Ultra vs. Surge

Guerrillas vs. Mutineers

OpTic Gaming LA vs. Paris Legion

Atlanta Faze vs. Empire

Sunday

Legion vs. the Royal Ravens

Huntsmen vs. OpTic Gaming LA

Subliners vs. Faze

Ultra vs. RØKKR

There’s a lot of other action happening, too, including a special battle with some hometown flair.

The Hype

One of the weekend’s most intriguing events is Sunday’s Hype Battle, which will feature Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns facing off in a 2v2 battle with some yet-to-be-announced opponents. Towns is a huge gamer and a big Call of Duty fan who will have to prove he’s a two-sport athlete in front of hometown fans used to cheering him on in a very different setting.

Hey @CODLeague – I’m coming for you! 😤 Ready to crush during the 2v2 Hype Battle against celeb opponents 1/26 at The Armory in MPS, in front of the best Call of Duty players in the world. Get ready! https://t.co/tWz0B1H16d #CDL2020 #CDLPartner pic.twitter.com/r6Gaduc0Bw — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) January 15, 2020

Towns is certainly no slump on the sticks here: he won the MTN DEW Call of Duty Celebrity PRO-AM with the help of Seth “Scump” Abner in September, a member of the Chicago Huntsmen who we’ll talk about later. Towns will play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare‘s 2v2 “Gunfight” mode, something he’s likely spent a lot of time practicing since the game’s fall 2019 release.

Can The Huntsmen Come Out Strong?

The Chicago Huntsmen are perhaps the team with the most hype headed into the inaugural Call of Duty League season. Out of a dozen teams, they were the one chosen to lead a YouTube series, The Campaign, detailing how they prepared for Call of Duty League and assembled the squad largely considered the favorite of the tournament.