The ‘Call Of Duty’ Movie May Land The Director Of ‘Sicario 2’

#Call Of Duty
02.14.18 3 weeks ago

Activision

Activision Blizzard Studios quietly opened its doors in 2015 with the hopes of adapting its vast number of properties into movies and TV shows, with their first go at a major feature film release looking to be Call of Duty. Now sources have told Variety that Sicario 2: Soldado director Stefano Sollima is currently negotiating to sit in the director’s chair.

According to Variety, a script is already written, and Activision Blizzard Studios presidents Stacey Sher and Nick van Dyk will be producing along with Activision Blizzard chief executive Bobby Kotick (who is famous for flooding the industry with sequels so he’ll fit right into the Hollywood system).

One of the most interesting pieces of information in the Variety article is the revelation that Sher, a veteran producer with credits that include The Hateful Eight and Django Unchained (as well as Skylanders: Academy), wants to turn the Call of Duty film franchise into an extended universe that rivals the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That seems like a tall order.

But, if they wanted to go the way of say, Cloverfield, and have a series of films in an anthology, then the prospect of having a Nazi Zombies movie that has easter eggs and ties to a modern Middle Eastern cliché-fest sounds kinda cool. Bounce between timelines, go into the future. It could work? Also: a Diablo movie or TV show, please.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Call Of Duty
TAGScall of duty

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP