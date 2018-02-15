The ‘Call Of Duty’ Movie May Land The Director Of ‘Sicario 2’

Activision

Activision Blizzard Studios quietly opened its doors in 2015 with the hopes of adapting its vast number of properties into movies and TV shows, with their first go at a major feature film release looking to be Call of Duty. Now sources have told Variety that Sicario 2: Soldado director Stefano Sollima is currently negotiating to sit in the director’s chair.

According to Variety, a script is already written, and Activision Blizzard Studios presidents Stacey Sher and Nick van Dyk will be producing along with Activision Blizzard chief executive Bobby Kotick (who is famous for flooding the industry with sequels so he’ll fit right into the Hollywood system).

One of the most interesting pieces of information in the Variety article is the revelation that Sher, a veteran producer with credits that include The Hateful Eight and Django Unchained (as well as Skylanders: Academy), wants to turn the Call of Duty film franchise into an extended universe that rivals the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That seems like a tall order.

But, if they wanted to go the way of say, Cloverfield, and have a series of films in an anthology, then the prospect of having a Nazi Zombies movie that has easter eggs and ties to a modern Middle Eastern cliché-fest sounds kinda cool. Bounce between timelines, go into the future. It could work? Also: a Diablo movie or TV show, please.