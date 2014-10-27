Check Out Some Fancy Maneuvers And A Half-Hour Of ‘Who Got NXT’ Footage From ‘WWE 2K15’

Hey folks, who out there likes cool moves? Well, 2K Games just released a new video showcasing a handful of WWE 2K15’s more UNORTHODOX MANEUVERS, and, uh, somehow Batista is involved? No, really, check it out…
Poor Bray – they just haven’t quite managed to capture the guy. Then again, I’m not sure if Pixar themselves could do justice to the greasy grandeur of Bray’s mane. Surprisingly, the equally backwoodsy Luke Harper looks significantly better.
In other WWE 2K15 news, YouTuber Brian12Extreme has got his mitts on the Xbox 360/PS3 version of WWE 2K15 and is posting a metric buttload of gameplay footage, which is appreciated given how stingy 2K Games is being with last-gen stuff. If the 360/PS3 version of WWE 2K15 is the only version available to you, I suggest checking some of this footage out to make sure you can stomach the less-than-bleeding-edge visuals. I’m only going to highlight one of Brian12Extreme’s videos, but it’s a big one – a 30-minute+ run through of the Sami Zayn portion of the Xbox 360/PS3-exclusive Who Got NXT mode.
Man, that reminds me – I still have some of Sami Zayn and Cesaro’s NXT matches on my DVR. If Raw kicks off with a 20-minute Cena promo (heh, if) I know what I’ll be re-watching instead.
I’m honestly considering just getting WWE 13 and creating a fan-fiction version of the Attitude Era instead of getting an inferior version of a game. I’m sorry but I really doubt the PS3 can’t handle the sheer awesomeness of the next gen’s career mode.
The second Cesaro match was too funny. And I’m pretty sure this guy did not know what the Helluva kick was.
Those bugs tho…
2 Del Rios, 2 punks, 2 Kanes, 2 Batistas, 2 Ortons, 2 Jerichos, no create a finisher, no create a story, and weird bugs and models yep 2k kind of half assed the Ps3/360 version this year. Hope you next gen people get at least something better than we got.
I find Zayn doing the Helluva Kick without running from the opposite corner pretty funny. It’s like all he has to do is stretch his leg as high as possible to Helluva Kick his opponent’s head off and BOOM that’s it.
1. Even in video games, the Luke Harper only gets to wrestle the Usos.
2. Don’t let Bryan take those bumps! When I play as him in 2k13, I don’t let him do the flying headbutt anymore. :(
Hell-Oova Kick…