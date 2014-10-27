Check Out Some Fancy Maneuvers And A Half-Hour Of ‘Who Got NXT’ Footage From ‘WWE 2K15’

Hey folks, who out there likes cool moves? Well, 2K Games just released a new video showcasing a handful of WWE 2K15’s more UNORTHODOX MANEUVERS, and, uh, somehow Batista is involved? No, really, check it out…

Poor Bray – they just haven’t quite managed to capture the guy. Then again, I’m not sure if Pixar themselves could do justice to the greasy grandeur of Bray’s mane. Surprisingly, the equally backwoodsy Luke Harper looks significantly better.

In other WWE 2K15 news, YouTuber Brian12Extreme has got his mitts on the Xbox 360/PS3 version of WWE 2K15 and is posting a metric buttload of gameplay footage, which is appreciated given how stingy 2K Games is being with last-gen stuff. If the 360/PS3 version of WWE 2K15 is the only version available to you, I suggest checking some of this footage out to make sure you can stomach the less-than-bleeding-edge visuals. I’m only going to highlight one of Brian12Extreme’s videos, but it’s a big one – a 30-minute+ run through of the Sami Zayn portion of the Xbox 360/PS3-exclusive Who Got NXT mode.

Man, that reminds me – I still have some of Sami Zayn and Cesaro’s NXT matches on my DVR. If Raw kicks off with a 20-minute Cena promo (heh, if) I know what I’ll be re-watching instead.

