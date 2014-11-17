Check Out This Terrifying First-Person ‘GTA V’ Driving And Hatchet Rampage Footage

The current-gen version of Grand Theft Auto V hits shelves tomorrow, so that means a ton of new GTA V footage is starting to hit the Internet. The polished trailers Rockstar have been releasing have been good, but this footage provides a clearer look at how the game will actually look and play on your PS4 or Xbox One.
First up, we have somebody driving around town in first-person mode (which is kind of terrifying) and chopping people in the ass with the new current-gen exclusive hatchet weapon…
More scary first-person driving footage.
Finally, here’s the game’s intro and first mission…
So, who’s upgrading tomorrow? Anybody who skipped the Xbox 360/PS3 version thinking of taking the plunge now?
Had it on 360, now that I own on a ps4 I can honestly say this is one game that I wouldn’t mind playing through again. Plus the first person stuff is neat. I’m going to buy it at some point.
He should’ve stolen a car with an adjustable driver’s seat. It’s not safe driving around when half your field of view is taken up by the dashboard and the car’s hood.
Already saw a video of someone picking up a prostitute in first person mode.
I haven’t played an FPS in so long this was making me nauseous.
i’m wondering if oculus technology could play a role in fps and games like minecraft
The new “arrow in the knee” should be a “hatchet in the butt”!