Check Out This Terrifying First-Person ‘GTA V’ Driving And Hatchet Rampage Footage

#Xbox One #Grand Theft Auto #GTA V #Grand Theft Auto V #Video Games
11.17.14 4 years ago 6 Comments

The current-gen version of Grand Theft Auto V hits shelves tomorrow, so that means a ton of new GTA V footage is starting to hit the Internet. The polished trailers Rockstar have been releasing have been good, but this footage provides a clearer look at how the game will actually look and play on your PS4 or Xbox One.

First up, we have somebody driving around town in first-person mode (which is kind of terrifying) and chopping people in the ass with the new current-gen exclusive hatchet weapon…

More scary first-person driving footage.

Finally, here’s the game’s intro and first mission

So, who’s upgrading tomorrow? Anybody who skipped the Xbox 360/PS3 version thinking of taking the plunge now?

via VG 24/7 here & here, CVG

Around The Web

TOPICS#Xbox One#Grand Theft Auto#GTA V#Grand Theft Auto V#Video Games
TAGSGrand Theft Autogrand theft auto vGTAGTA VPS4video gamesxbox one

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 16 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP