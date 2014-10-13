Conan O’Brien And A Bunch Of Other Weird Celebrity Characters Are In ‘LEGO Batman 3’

#Stephen Amell #Kevin Smith #Arrow #Video Games #Batman
10.13.14 4 years ago 8 Comments

LEGO video games have always delivered tons of playable characters, and it seems developer TT Games has had to go to some, uh, odd places to find new characters for LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham. The game will feature some of the goofiest, most obscure DC Universe characters yet, like Condiment King, but that ain’t the half of it. Weirdly, celebrities that don’t necessarily have anything to do with Batman or the DC Universe are also being included.

Here’s a peek at some of LEGO Batman 3’s more eclectic characters…

Daffy Duck dressed up as Green Lantern for the sake of a cheap pun. Sure, why not?

Kevin Smith confirmed. This game no longer being suitable for children, also confirmed.

Yup, the game will also have the Arrow version of Green Arrow as voiced by Stephen Amell. In fact, you can download the whole cast.

They really ought to rename this series LEGO Every Random Warner Bros. Property We Can Think Of, but I guess that doesn’t quite roll off the tongue like LEGO Batman.

Via Kotaku

Around The Web

TOPICS#Stephen Amell#Kevin Smith#Arrow#Video Games#Batman
TAGSarrowBatmanCONAN O'BRIENDAFFY DUCKKEVIN SMITHlego batmanlego batman 3Lego Batman 3: Beyond GothamSTEPHEN AMELLvideo games

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP