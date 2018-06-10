Cyberpunk 2077 Closed The Show At A Loaded Microsoft E3 Presentation

CD Projekt Red

Every year, publishers at E3 save their show-stopping announcement at the end of any showcase. Because if you didn’t have one, it’s likely that the show didn’t resonate enough. Microsoft dropped a few strong entries at E3, but what they brought out at the end of its showcase will send shockwaves and have gamers saving up for 2019.

Microsoft’s E3 show was fairly loaded as a brand new Halo game was announced, along with the first full Battletoads game in nearly 20 years. A brand new Fallout 76 trailer, Dying Light 2 and two different Gears of War games were also shown off.

Microsoft clearly saved up ammunition for this show trying to steal all the momentum from whatever Nintendo and Sony will announce later this week. And just before Phil Spencer was about to close the show and wish everyone a great week at E3 until the lights dimmed and a load of old-school DOS commands took over on the projector. After that, the trailer for CD Projekt Red’s first full game since The Witcher 3, Cyberpunk 2077 hit the screen.