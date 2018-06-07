‘Days Gone’ Has A Release Date And A Zombie-Filled New Trailer

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Red Dead Redemption 2 has staked out the end of October, and many, many games are trying to give Rockstar some space. Among them, it turns out, is Days Gone, which we last heard about, well, last year as our biker hero squared off against a mindless horde of zombies in some gameplay footage. But now, fortunately, there’s a release date, February 22nd, 2019, and a new trailer.

The game follows Deacon St. John, a cowboy (with a steel horse he rides), as he deals with an apocalyptic cult of bald dudes calling themselves RIP and the “Freakers,” what was left over after an epidemic wiped out the majority of humanity. St. John has, somehow, ticked off this cult and must figure out how to either fix the situation or just wipe ’em all out as he goes through an open world. Also there are lots of zombie animals, and apparently hordes of zombies will chase down bears.

Just leave the bears alone, they want to eat honey and be adorable and yet scary, zombies!

The main question for this game, developed by Bend of Syphon Filter fame, is how to stand out. It’s not like there’s any shortage of open-world games where you kill zombies. Heck, this isn’t even the only first-party game about zombies on the PS4, and Sony will be spending a lot of time talking The Last Of Us II at this E3. On the other hand, by February you might finally have robbed every bank in Red Dead Redemption 2, so hey, good timing.