‘Detroit: Become Human’ Wants To Be Deep, But Can’t Quite Get There

Sony

Science fiction often uses its far-flung settings and its big ideas as metaphors for modern life. Much like a scalpel, in the right hands, this can cut to the beating heart of important social issues with stunning precision. In the wrong hands, it can be a bloody mess. Early on in Detroit: Become Human, you know exactly what you’re in for when the game reveals the “Android Compartment” in 2038’s Detroit is literally the back of the bus.

The game’s story is organized around three androids: Connor (Bryan Dechart), a sort of police support droid who hunts “deviant” androids who develop emotions and break their programming; Markus (Jesse Williams), who runs errands for a respected fine artist confined to a wheelchair and protects him from his wastrel son; and Kara (Valorie Curry), a domestic for a single-dad drug-dealer and his withdrawn daughter. As they interact with humans, “programming errors” crop up and they “become human,” with, of course, you defining what that means. Well, to a point: Like every game with branching choices, you slam into what the plot wants you do fairly quickly, and each of the three plots leans heavily on cliche.

All throughout, the game paws at being socially relevant but can’t quite get there. The idea of androids as stand-ins for oppressed groups is limp and poorly thought out, and the game’s approaches to how androids change society are ploddingly dull and uncreative. When it does work, it’s usually in how it explores how apathy and petty selfishness towards others can be just as toxic as outright hatred, but that’s not really a theme it goes into in any real depth. For all the pretensions to depth this game makes towards social relevance, it’s not interested in delivering.