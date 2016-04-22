This Guy’s Mechanical Arm Got Him Into Serious Trouble

Presented By
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

Might be time to get your affairs in order. Why’s that? ‘Cause it looks like the world may be coming to a slow end. That is, if you believe anything you see in the trailer for the new video game, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided.

In recently acquired security camera footage from the year 2027, this clip reveals a man’s arm going rogue on him — destroying about $20,000 worth of wine at a local liquor store. That’s a ton of perfectly bad Merlot gone to waste… also a troubling glimpse of what the world could be headed towards if/when machines take over.

With the anti-augmentation uprising in full swing, a dystopian future ruled by machines (that look way different than Arnold Schwarzenegger) may be coming. “It’s not the end of the world, but you can see it from here,” the Deus Ex: Mankind Divided trailer eerily states.

Game on.

Around The Web

TAGSdeus ex: mankind dividedGamingTRAILERVideo Game

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP