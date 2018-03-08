Here Are President Trump’s Expected Attendees For The Video Games And Violence Summit

#Donald Trump #Video Games
Senior Contributor
03.08.18 19 Comments

UPROXX/Getty Image

President Trump’s Thursday summit about video games and violence will probably achieve no concrete policy goals or further public safety. And while we don’t know what tone the meeting will take, we can hazard a guess based on who’s showing up and the fact it is intended to discuss “violent video-game exposure and the correlation to aggression and desensitization in children.” Here are the invitees (some might be referred to as “experts”) who Donald Trump has summoned to explain video games to him.

Senator Marco Rubio (R-Florida)

Rubio doesn’t seem to have much of an opinion on video games, but Parkland, of course, is part of the state he represents, and he’ll presumably be there to keep their concerns front and center. (It’s not clear whether Rubio will actually attend.)

Representative Vicky Hartzler (R-Missouri)

Hartzler, elected in 2011, holds typical views for the GOP. After Sandy Hook, she put out a newsletter stating guns shouldn’t be legislated and has said in the past she believes video games cause children to be more violent.

Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take Two Entertainment

Take Two, which pioneered open-world shooters like the Grand Theft Auto series and the Mafia series, is a long, long veteran of this fight. Notably, Zelnick was the repeated unwilling foil of anti-video-game crusader Jack Thompson, whose behavior in Florida courts became so obnoxious and erratic, and his attempts to use the court to harass various video game executives including Zelnick so repeated, the state bar took the unusual step of disbarring him. Thompson has not been confirmed to be attending the meeting.

L. Brent Bozell III, Media Research Center

If the name sounds familiar, this clip is probably why:

Bozell is part of a right-wing political dynasty, which is why he’s back; he’s William F. Buckley’s nephew and son of influential conservative L. Brent Bozell II. When he’s not getting himself in trouble on air, Bozell is one of the most vocal advocates for censorship in American politics. He’s well known to wrestling fans for having to pay the WWE $3.5 million and apologize for claiming that imitating a wrestling move had killed a child. Bozell is also part of the chorus attempting to blame video games for the Sandy Hook murders.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump#Video Games
TAGSdonald trumpvideo games

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 day ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 4 days ago 2 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP