‘Dragon Age: Inquisition’ To Deliver An Exciting Epilogue In Its Final Piece Of Story-Based DLC

#Video Games
08.31.15 3 years ago 5 Comments

Warning: The above trailer may contain some Dragon Age: Inquisition spoilers.

This weekend at PAX Prime, BioWare announced that Dragon Age: Inquisition would be getting a third, and final, piece of single-player, story-based DLC. Dragon Age: Inquisition – Trespasser will be a big one, as it’s the first bit of DLC to really expand on Inquisition’s main quest, building on its cliffhanger ending.

Dragon Age: Inquisition – Trespasser is set two years after the events of the main game and details what happens to your team after you save the world. Here’s publisher EA’s description of the expansion…

“Having saved the world of Thedas by closing the Breach, your next mission will determine the future of the Inquisition. Your mark suddenly glows, erupting with magic connected to the Fade. Assassins attack in shadow. An invasion of enemies begins. Win a race against time to face a great evil before it is too late. In this story-based expansion, playable after the events of Dragon Age: Inquisition, you will embark on a last adventure with your team to confront the one who started it all.”

Get ready, because that final adventure is arriving sooner than you might think. Dragon Age: Inquisition – Trespasser will be released September 8.

via Eurogamer

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video Games
TAGSBiowareDragon Age: InquisitionDragon Age: Inquisition - Trespasservideo games

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP