‘Dragon Age: Inquisition’ To Deliver An Exciting Epilogue In Its Final Piece Of Story-Based DLC

Warning: The above trailer may contain some Dragon Age: Inquisition spoilers.

This weekend at PAX Prime, BioWare announced that Dragon Age: Inquisition would be getting a third, and final, piece of single-player, story-based DLC. Dragon Age: Inquisition – Trespasser will be a big one, as it’s the first bit of DLC to really expand on Inquisition’s main quest, building on its cliffhanger ending.

Dragon Age: Inquisition – Trespasser is set two years after the events of the main game and details what happens to your team after you save the world. Here’s publisher EA’s description of the expansion…

“Having saved the world of Thedas by closing the Breach, your next mission will determine the future of the Inquisition. Your mark suddenly glows, erupting with magic connected to the Fade. Assassins attack in shadow. An invasion of enemies begins. Win a race against time to face a great evil before it is too late. In this story-based expansion, playable after the events of Dragon Age: Inquisition, you will embark on a last adventure with your team to confront the one who started it all.”

Get ready, because that final adventure is arriving sooner than you might think. Dragon Age: Inquisition – Trespasser will be released September 8.

via Eurogamer