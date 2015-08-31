‘Dragon Age: Inquisition’ To Deliver An Exciting Epilogue In Its Final Piece Of Story-Based DLC

Warning: The above trailer may contain some Dragon Age: Inquisition spoilers.
This weekend at PAX Prime, BioWare announced that Dragon Age: Inquisition would be getting a third, and final, piece of single-player, story-based DLC. Dragon Age: Inquisition – Trespasser will be a big one, as it’s the first bit of DLC to really expand on Inquisition’s main quest, building on its cliffhanger ending.
Dragon Age: Inquisition – Trespasser is set two years after the events of the main game and details what happens to your team after you save the world. Here’s publisher EA’s description of the expansion…
“Having saved the world of Thedas by closing the Breach, your next mission will determine the future of the Inquisition. Your mark suddenly glows, erupting with magic connected to the Fade. Assassins attack in shadow. An invasion of enemies begins. Win a race against time to face a great evil before it is too late. In this story-based expansion, playable after the events of Dragon Age: Inquisition, you will embark on a last adventure with your team to confront the one who started it all.”
Get ready, because that final adventure is arriving sooner than you might think. Dragon Age: Inquisition – Trespasser will be released September 8.
via Eurogamer
Dragon Age is like a medieval Mass Effect right? If so, I gotta get on this game!
Yup, basically.
I never played the first ones, so for the first couple hours of gameplay I really felt like I was missing the point of everything, but at some point it really hit it’s stride and I no longer felt like I was lost in the story.
There were a couple of times when things from the past games would show up, and I’m pretty sure I was supposed to feel awe but mostly just saw disposable assets to be used as I saw fit.
That said, the first time you walk across some of the scripted dragons, it’s pretty goddamned magical.
Nice!!
I’ll add it to the list of “Games To Play Instead Of Upgrading To PS4”.
Still waiting for DA: Inquisition to hit the El Cheapo bin, or get an all inclusive release. Anything that has the stench of EA on it, doesn’t get my full price dollars anymore.