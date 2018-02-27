The ESRB Will Label Games With Loot Boxes And In-Game Transactions

#Video Games
02.27.18 11 hours ago

Blizzard/Activision

Microtransactions, usually in the form of little chests of random stuff you buy with in-game currency you trade for real money, have been everywhere in games recently. While most so-called “loot box” systems don’t really have much effect on most games, they’ve drawn contempt from lawmakers and gamers alike. But the outrage has finally moved the Entertainment Software Ratings Board, aka the ESRB, to do something about it — namely, to mandate labels when a game has loot boxes.

The ESRB tweeted out a statement confirming they’ll be slapping a label on games with loot boxes:

