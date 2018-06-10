‘Fallout 76’ Is A Series Prequel Four Times Bigger Than ‘Fallout 4’

Bethesda

As with every installment of the Fallout series, the announcement of Fallout 76 came with plenty of speculation. People were skeptical that the announcement would be anything more than a spinoff game, or maybe even just a mobile game.

But Fallout 76 is much, much more than that. As we learned on Sunday at E3, it’s a huge, sprawling prequel to all four main Fallout games. That announcement came with a bit of news about the size of the game. In a word, it’s huge.

Fallout 76 is a prequel to all Fallout games. Four times larger than Fallout 4. — Andrew Reiner (@Andrew_Reiner) June 10, 2018

Bethesda also showed off another trailer for Fallout 76 on Sunday as well during Microsoft’s session.