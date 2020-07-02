A ‘Fallout’ Television Series Is Coming To Amazon

Good news for those who like to fire up the video game console of their choice and make their way a post-apocalyptic hellscape: A Fallout television series is coming sometime soon. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Westworld creators Lisa Joy and Jonah Nolan will bring the show to Amazon, although there is no word on when folks will get to fire up their streaming devices of choice and start watching.

The news was confirmed by the official Fallout Twitter account, which posted a short video revealing that Kilter Films will be behind the project alongside the game’s developer, Bethesda Game Studios.

In a statement, Joy and Nolan said “Fallout is one of the greatest game series of all time. Each chapter of this insanely imaginative story has cost us countless hours we could have spent with family and friends. So we’re incredibly excited to partner with Todd Howard and the rest of the brilliant lunatics at Bethesda to bring this massive, subversive, and darkly funny universe to life with Amazon Studios.”

Fallout isn’t the only recent game-to-television announcement that we’ve heard lately, as The Last of Us will make its way onto HBO sometime in the future. There’s no word on whether this series will specifically be based on any of the Fallout games — which first hit the shelves in 1997 and had its last release, Fallout 76, in 2018 — or if the television series will use the general concept behind the series as a road map for something else.