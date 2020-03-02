The ‘Final Fantasy VII’ Remake Demo Has Officially Hit The Playstation Store

Fans of Final Fantasy have been eagerly waiting for the release of the Final Fantasy VII remake set for release on April 10, and they got a surprise overnight when Square Enix dropped the official demo in the Playstation Store.

On Monday, the demo to the Final Fantasy 7 remake let fans get to the experience the opening portions of the game where Cloud and Barrett are on a mission to blow up the North Mako Reactor in Midgar. And it looks gorgeous.

We've just released the free #FinalFantasy VII Remake demo on PlayStation Store. What are you waiting for? Download it now and experience the beginning of the story for yourself! #FF7R 👉 https://t.co/Gi4onqN0Cb pic.twitter.com/rX0ELUINHO — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) March 2, 2020

Fans of the series have a lot to be excited about. There’s voice acting throughout pretty much the entire opening segment and the combat looks fast. It’s a weird mix of action and strategy, though. Despite being presented as action style combat it’s a little more tactical and on the rails than perhaps you would expect. This demo is a good place to start getting fans used to that style, though, and avoid the initial surprise they might go through when the game officially launches in April.

This is a great opportunity for Final Fantasy fans to get their fix and for those not quite as familiar with the series to get a quick intro. Soon you’ll be running through the streets of Midgar again like it’s 1997. You can access the demo on the Playstation store.