First ‘Tales From The Borderlands’ Trailer Packs A Lot More Action Than Your Average Telltale Adventure

11.13.14

A while back it was announced that 2K Games would be teaming up with Telltale for an episodic adventure take on the wacky world of Borderlands. We haven’t seen or heard much of Tales From the Borderlands since, but apparently it’s coming soon, because Telltale has dropped a full trailer for the game (Telltale rarely does trailers for games that are more than a week or two away).

Based on the trailer Tales From the Borderlands looks a lot like The Walking Dead and The Wolf Among Us, except with a lot more guns, explosions and general mayhem. Check out the first trailer below…

Looks promising. It will be interesting to see Telltale take on some more lighthearted fare again after their pretty morose Walking Dead and Fables games.

Via Destructoid

