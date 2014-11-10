Five Games: ‘Assassin’s Creed Rogue’ And Everything Else You Need To Play This Week

Consoles, PCs, handhelds, Facebook, smartphones — the world of gaming is becoming increasingly confusing and fragmented, but don’t worry, we’re here to simplify things for you. Each week I’ll rattle off five games I think you might want to check out this week. Keep in mind, these articles aren’t meant to be comprehensive lists of everything coming out that week so much as a nice rounded tasting menu. So, let’s get to it…
“given the quality of some recent Sonic titles, maybe that’s a good thing.”
I keep seeing people say things like this, but haven’t most of the recent Sonic titles been “meh” at worst? I kinda thought Lost World and Generations and, to a lesser extent, Sonic 4 were all supposed to be pretty decent games.
Colors and Generations were pretty good. Wasn’t crazy about Lost World. Most people seem to say Sonic 4 was pretty thoroughly mediocre too. Hence the “some” in that sentence — they’re not all bad, but it’s not like a change of pace is necessarily a bad thing for this series.
I did miss the “some,” my mistake. And I understand that Sonic 4 is the worst of the recent ones, but even so, I was under the impression that it was just a middling game that only a few people liked, without being downright bad like Heroes, Shadow, the reboot-titled one, etc. And it looks like Lost World wasn’t as well-received as I’d thought/expected. That’s a shame. Anyway, Boom is looking like it might have some big quality problems of its own: [youtu.be]
Lost World tried really hard to do something that’s not very good for a Sonic Game, which is be like a Mario game. I just hope that if they’re going for more exploration and combat in Sonic Boom, that they make the combat actually good and fun.
Hahah, nothing good being released this week, because the race to level 100 starts Wednesday at mighnight PST.
I think 1800s Paris is a better setting for AC than the colonial Northeast Americas.