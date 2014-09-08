Five Games: ‘Destiny’ And Everything Else You Need To Play This Week

Consoles, PCs, handhelds, Facebook, smartphones — the world of gaming is becoming increasingly confusing and fragmented, but don’t worry, we’re here to simplify things for you. Each week I’ll rattle off five games I think you might want to check out this week. Keep in mind, these articles aren’t meant to be comprehensive lists of everything coming out that week so much as a nice rounded tasting menu. So, let’s get to it…
I’m gonna go ahead and say it: I think Destiny is going to tank. I bought it to try it out, since I’ve been unimpressed by the game but I should give it a full, fair shot, but honestly, I see this hyped like CoD and performing like Titanfall: Solid, but not amazing.
You have your copy already? I’m jealous. Even if it’s just an OK game, it’s still likely to be the best thing to hit my PS4 thus far. I’m more anxious for Lords of the Fallen though, to be honest.
@Deek Ermans Digital preorder! Did play the beta, though.
Lords of the Fallen is… interesting, if a little disturbing in the religious overtones. It’s basically “Jesus stabs everyone.”
There’s almost no way it can’t tank given what they spent on it. I think it will maybe be the best selling game of the year, but still lose money. But then again, CoD wasn’t a phenomenon right out of the gate — Modern Warfare wasn’t the first game in the series! Whether good or bad, this is the start of something big.
@Nate Birch See, I’m skeptical. Activision has been known to slit the throat of ANY developer that doesn’t meet their precious stock targets, and I mentioned Titanfall for a reason. Microsoft’s fat exclusivity contract was the ONLY thing that saved Respawn’s ass with that one. Obviously with the levels of preorders we’re at a different level here, and the level of sales are achievable, but it’s going to be a stretch.
Ah, well we’re in the same boat then. Digital pre-order for me as well. I hadn’t thought of Lords of the Fallen that way. I’m mostly interested in some “souls-like” gameplay on my PS4 before the real deal arrives next year.
It all comes down to what happens with CoD — if Advance Warfare props the series back up, they might be willing to let Destiny fail. If not, they’ll pour whatever they need into Destiny to make it work.
So tank as in how? Because its already exceeded $500 million is sales day one. [www.streetinsider.com]
Or did you mean it will tank with players because its a good game, the alpha and beta already showed people that. I’m not sure where you based anything your original comment on because all forecasts showed the game would be profitable by preorders alone.
sorry for double post it didnt take as a thread reply on the first one
[www.streetinsider.com] working link
@The Hammer Mostly, I was skeptical that an online-only shooter, which has a deliberately limited audience, would do as well as the hype. Apparently the hype was good enough to sell it, because honestly, it’s just another shooter. A well-done one, but nothing special. I’m enjoying it but it’s not GOTY.
Yeah, @Dan Seitz is totally on the money here. It looks and plays great but it’s kind of an empty shell bereft of both personality and content. The quests are all so generic and repetitive it’s ridiculous, there’s only one hub, so far only three planets, barely any loot… it’s not Watch Dogs disappointing but other than the graphics and design, it’s a pretty weak package in the context of it’s development cycle and cost.
Shooter. Can’t play on PC.
>mfw [i.imgur.com]
Shut up, Dan.
I will kind, and just repost your GIF. Instead of a Nelson GIF.
@Dan Seitz If I can’t buy it on Steam, it must not be that good.
I have repeated that enough times that I’m pretty sure I believe it now.
(There isn’t some way I could have posted that inline myself is there?)
Waiting for the unannounced PC port that (in theory) should be much better
Yeah, this is what I meant.
NHL 15 is releasing to some heat from fans with the EASHL “problems” and a lack of HUT compensation for games past.
I preordered that sh!t regardless, but it seems like EA’s trying pretty hard to fuck this one up.
So tank as in how? Because its already exceeded $500 million is sales day one. [www.streetinsider.com]
Or did you mean it will tank with players because its a good game, the alpha and beta already showed people that. I’m not sure where you based anything your original comment on because all forecasts showed the game would be profitable by preorders alone.