Five Games: ‘Lara Croft And The Temple Of Osiris’ And Everything Else You Need To Play This Week

Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light was a pretty cool game.
Yeah, I kind of wish the new Tomb Raider games had the goofy tone of these Lara Croft games.
I’m cool with fun top down one year and continuing the Christopher Nolanny gritty reboot the next.
Just FYI: if you get the new don’t-call-it-Tomb Raider on greenmangaming.com you can save 25% then just add it to your Steam account. Then if you’re a crazy person and buy the DLC season pass you’ll still save money.
Xeodrifter seems awesome. Thanks god it’s for PC too.