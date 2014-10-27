Five Games: ‘Sunset Overdrive’ And Everything Else You Need To Play This Week

Consoles, PCs, handhelds, Facebook, smartphones — the world of gaming is becoming increasingly confusing and fragmented, but don’t worry, we’re here to simplify things for you. Each week I’ll rattle off five games I think you might want to check out this week. Keep in mind, these articles aren’t meant to be comprehensive lists of everything coming out that week so much as a nice rounded tasting menu. So, let’s get to it…
My wife has finally agreed to let me get back into gaming, as long as I do it when the baby is already asleep, so I need a game that I can pick up and put down quite often. Any suggestions?
Hmmm, well, if pick up and play/non-disruptive is what you’re needing, then I’d probably recommend a handheld. Almost all handheld games have a save-anytime option and are meant to be played in short bursts. The 3DS has a lot of great stuff — Zelda: A Link Between Worlds, Super Mario 3D Land, Fire Emblem: Awakening, Virtue’s Last Reward. As a bonus, a 3DS only costs 150 bucks and the games are only 30 or 40 (I don’t have to tell you baby shit is expensive).
As for console stuff, honestly Nintendo is still kind of your best bet — they make a lot of stuff that can be played in short bites. Mario Kart 8, Smash Bros., Pikmin 3. It’s harder to think of what to recommend on the PS4/Xbox One — the console version of Diablo III is easy to fit in whenever. Not sure what else.
If you get an Xbox One, Titanfall and Deadrising 3 are great games you can pick up and play for short bursts. Also, Super Time Force and Peggle 2 on Xbox One.
Sunset Overdrive already installed, just waiting til 12:01 am.
Freedom Wars for Vita ya douchebag. I’m sorry about douchebag. Got low blood sugar
I’ve been wondering if a Wii U is worth the investment with an eye towards something my kids can get into as an intro to gaming. Can anyone set me straight? They are 5 and 3 years old, and haven’t really played anything besides their leap pads, as most Xbone games I have for myself are probably a bit over their heads at this point.